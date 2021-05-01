Washington Football Team Picks Cincinnati S Darrick Forrest - NFL Draft

The Washington Football Team added another talent in the secondary on Friday night, selecting Cincinnati S Darrick Forrest with the No. 163 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Washington Football Team have continued to emphasize adding talent on defense - continuing the trend on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. The latest of their efforts came in the form of Cincinnati safety Darrick Forrest with the No. 163 pick.

A three-star recruit coming out of Walnut Ridge High School in the Columbus area, Forrest initially committed to play football at Miami but later flipped his commitment to Cincinnati.

Forrest finished his four-year collegiate career with over 200 tackles and 6 interceptions. He made his mark as an aggressive run stopper but showed limitations in man-to-man coverage.

Teams were not enamored with the smaller frame (6'0" 200 pounds) and lack of speed that Forrest brings. These were the primary reasons he fell to the fifth round in the NFL Draft.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Forrest below:

"The lesser discussed member of one of the top safety duos in college football, Forrest is a versatile coverage safety who has shown the ability to work in both short zones, deep zones and man coverage. He is a highly productive player on the back end who has a solid athletic profile to match up adequately in man coverage, while covering enough ground in deep coverage. With some decent hips, Forrest is able to transition smoothly out of his back-pedal. He maintains good eye discipline in zone, reading the eyes of quarterbacks like a book. In the run game, Forrest is a solid wrap-up tackler who has no fear mixing it up underneath. Despite his willingness, he possesses a light frame with a very thin lower half. This could limit his impact in the run game on a consistent basis. Forrest also lacks aggressiveness. He is cool and calculated, but misses out on some opportunities to push the issue, instead vying for cleanup responsibilities. In the end, Forrest is a dependable player who lacks any dynamic traits. Teams should value him as a backup option with a relatively high floor, but questionable ceiling."

Bolstering the secondary has been a focus for the Washington Football Team. It's most likely that Forrest will slot in as a depth addition behind projected starting safeties Kamren Curl and Jeremy Reaves.