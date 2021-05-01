BREAKING: Washington Football Team Picks Minnesota CB Benjamin St. Juste - NFL Draft

The Washington Football Team added another talent in the secondary on Friday night, selecting Minnesota CB Benjamin St. Juste with the No. 74 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Washington Football Team made it a focus to add a talent to their secondary on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Using the No. 74 overall pick, they added Benjamin St. Juste out of Minnesota.

St. Juste will join Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III in Washington's secondary. The Football Team will aim to develop the run-stopping cornerback as he continues to improve his coverage skills at the NFL level.

Raised in Montreal, Quebec, he did not learn how to speak English until the age of 17. He initially committed to play college football at University of Michigan in 2017 but decided to transfer to Minnesota.

After playing two seasons at Minnesota, Benjamin St. Juste totaled 59 total tackles and 11 pass deflections in 15 appearances.

St. Juste stands at 6-3 with an impressive wingspan and is considered a development boundary corner. He projects as being capable of playing a single-high safety role and can be physical in a press-man defense, too.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of St. Juste below:

"Graduated from the University of Michigan in 2.5 years with three years of eligibility remaining, St-Juste transferred to Minnesota where the big-bodied cornerback finally tapped into his potential. St-Juste is the rare big cornerback with the fluidity of a sub-6-foot corner. Plays with impeccable tempo to match receivers, shuts down quick throws with incredible click and close abilities. Excellent short-area quickness accompanied with beautiful hip fluidity allows him to consistently contest throws from off coverage. Composed in press coverage, displaying patience with his feet to mirror receivers so he can then use his excellent length to stab and reroute. No interceptions in his career, has no tape of him high pointing the football to create takeaways. Long speed is a question as he struggles to stay on top of faster receivers who are able to give him one move to get a step on him. St-Juste is a late bloomer who possesses the size, agility, and toughness in run support to be an early Day 2 selection."

Washington has made it a major focus to bolster its front-seven in recent NFL Draft classes. Adding a big defensive back into the secondary could help to complete to further the progression of the team's building efforts on defense.