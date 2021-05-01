WFT Picks Penn State EDGE Shaka Toney - NFL Draft

The Washington Football Team added another talent in the secondary on Saturday, selecting Penn State EDGE Shaka Toney with the No. 246 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia native was a high school standout and stayed in-state to play for Penn State. He took over the starting role in 2019 and later emerged as a team captain in 2020. He didn't quite put together an elite

Toney had a strong Senior campaign for Penn State with 31 combined tackles (7.5 for loss), 5.0 sacks, and 1 forced fumble in 8 appearances. He displayed impressive athleticism and has a real ability to get to the quarterback.

Going on Day 3 was not the expectation that many NFL Draft experts had for Toney. In fact, Pro Football Network even mentioned him as being 'appealing to NFL teams on Day 2.' Washington may have gotten an underrated pickup.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Toney below:

"A twitchy, athletic end with a lean frame and great bend on the edge, Toney plays physical and aggressive. He has no quit to him, relentless in pursuit and goes hard on every play. He likes to line up out wide and utilize his speed in space. Toney is fast, quick and extremely intelligent. Head coach James Franklin praises his smarts and ability to pick up on the quarterback cadence. The Philadelphia native has to adjust his diet and eat 5,000-6,000 calories a day to maintain his weight and help offset his fasting during Ramadan. A low key, mellow person off the field, Toney is a fast and physical player on the field with top-notch athleticism and quickness. Expect to hear his name called at some point on day three."

Being able to add more depth behind Chase Young at the edge spot is a favorable choice by Washington. It's difficult to find as talented of a pass rusher this late in the NFL Draft as the Football Team seemingly has done in Round 7.