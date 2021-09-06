September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Power Rankings: Where Does WFT Stand Ahead of Week 1?

The regular season is almost here, but preseason rankings continue to dominate headlines.
Author:

The Washington Football Team has assembled one of the better defenses over the last few seasons. With recent draft picks like Chase Young and Montez Sweat, the defensive side of the ball is clearly the most dominant.

READ MORE: When Will New WR Samuel Finally Debut?

But because of the questions on offense, such as at quarterback and on the offensive line, Washington isn't seen as one of the better overall teams in the NFC.

In previous rankings, Washington Football Team was ranked at No. 12 by both ESPN, and Pro Football Focus back in June.

Not to be outdone or forgotten, The Athletic recently conducted their own poll with five NFL executives to find the best 16 NFC teams.

Recommended Articles

rivera chase young
Play

Power Rankings: Where Does WFT Stand Ahead of Week 1?

The regular season is almost here, but preseason rankings continue to dominate headlines.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team wide receiver
Play

When Will New WR Samuel Finally Debut?

Will Samuel be available for NFL Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Dyami Brown
Play

Fitzpatrick: High Praise for Washington Rookies

Young guys making a good impression on their veteran quarterback early

READ MORE: Fitzpatrick: High Praise For Washington Rookies

The Athletic feels a little better about Washington Football Team than the previous rankings did, showing them at No. 10, citing their head coach as a strength:

Washington finished fourth in the NFC last season only because its 7-9 record was enough to win the NFC East. Otherwise, the Football Team would have been about ninth in the conference, which is right about where voters project Washington to finish this season.

“They are going to be a classic Ron Rivera team, physical up front on both sides and then it’s what can Fitzy (Ryan Fitzpatrick) do in the pass game,” a voter said.

Fitzpatrick has twice started for teams that had top-five defenses using TruMedia’s EPA model. Those teams, the 2014 Texans and 2015 Jets, had winning records.

“Fitzpatrick is good until he’s not, and I doubt that magic lasts through the season,” a voter said.

Of the five voters, two ranked Washington Football Team at No. 8 while one other had them at No. 11.

Compared to the other NFC East teams, Washington fared well. The Dallas Cowboys were ranked best in the division at No. 7, followed by WFT at No. 10, the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 11, and the New York Giants at No. 15.

CONTINUE READING:  David Patten, Former Washington & Patriots WR, Dies at 47

rivera chase young
News

Power Rankings: Where Does WFT Stand Ahead of Week 1?

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team wide receiver
News

When Will New WR Samuel Finally Debut?

Dyami Brown
News

Fitzpatrick: High Praise for Washington Rookies

35312836-31DD-4AAE-B386-C56AFC9CA3B8
News

David Patten, Former Washington & Patriots WR, Dies at 47

fitz beard no beard
News

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: Why 'I'll Never Shave' The Beard

gibson 24
News

Washington’s Antonio Gibson: ‘Bad Word’ on Playing RB

Ryan Fitzpatrick
News

'Calm Before The Storm': How Is QB Fitz Preparing For Season?

Eddy Pineiro
News

Washington Adds Kicker to Practice Squad