Washington Football Team Practice Report - Tuesday 8/18

For the first time since the end of last regular season, reporters were allowed to watch a practice session for the Washington Football Team, the first time we were able to see Ron Rivera in action on the field, here at the INova Sports Performance Center

Alex Smith did not participate in team drills, as was expected, but did look sharp in some individual drills and 7-on-7 work.

Smith is slowly making progress after returning to a team setting on Sunday for the first time since November 18, 2018.

Today marks the exact 21-month mark of his horrific injury. From what I was able to see, he had clearly the highlight throw and completion on the day.

It wasn't a great day by any reasonable standard for Dwayne Haskins as he often misfired high and wide on many of his throws. He also unofficially had at least two batted down passes. It looked like (although hard to tell from my angle) that it was Matt Ioannidis and Daron Payne who got their paws on the pigskin.

Rivera told reporters immediately after practice that he's not that concerned with Haskins or any other quarterback not showing great accuracy and touch. He's more concerned with making the right reads and decisions.

Speaking of Rivera, he was displeased at times during the practice and at the end grouped his team together to express that, specifically on offense.

He told them essentially to get in their playbook and study harder. He doubled down on that in his chat with reporters, saying that some of the younger players were guilty of not knowing good situational football.

One particular rep, Alex Smith motioned to rookie Antonio Gibson and the coaches and there was confusion. Coaches immediately stopped the rep and got after Gibson and the offense to 'start over.'

You could definitely see tempo and constant movement with very few lulls in time. Music was blaring during stretching but it was a work first approach with practice wrapping up just after 10:30 AM ET on a warm, sunny day. It wasn't hot or that humid but Rivera kept it shorter than expected as day three of a five-day in a row stretch took place.

Other practice notes & observations

1. Chase Was Fine

Chase Young did not stand out in any way in the first practice that we were able to see. He worked with the second unit, primarily at the left defensive end spot. Geron Christian handled him easily on one rep. On the next, he got a fairly good inside push but left guard Wes Martin mostly controlled his penetration. On another rep, Young lined up on the right side and faked his rush before dropping out into a zone coverage, which almost surely is going to drive Washington fans nuts.

2. Pairings and Combinations

The No. 1 offensive line on Tuesday was Geron Christian, Wes Martin, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses from left to right.

The starting free safety with the No. 1 unit was Troy Apke over Sean Davis. We saw Ronald Darby and a combination of corners on the outside, including Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland and Aaron Colvin with Kendall Fuller inside.

In the primary defense on Tuesday, Kevin Pierre-Louis and Jon Bostic were the linebackers when the defense was in nickel.

The No. 1 defensive line featured Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat, Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen inside. With better depth, for now, that means not only is Young working with the second unit but also so is 2018 first-round pick Daron Payne.

