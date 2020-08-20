Washington Football Team Practice Report - Weds August 19th

The Washington Football Team was back on the practice fields on Wednesday for a fourth day in a row.

They'll practice Thursday before a player's day off on Friday.

Updating a few injuries

Chase Young did not participate in any of the team drills. He has a hip flexor injury.

Head Coach Ron Rivera said "he’s done some great things, he’s done everything we’ve asked and we had to kind of be careful with him today. He’s got a little bit of a hip flexor [pain]. We wanted to be smart. We’ll see how he is tomorrow (Thursday). But, he’s done a really good job."

Adrian Peterson was not a participant in practice but eventually joined his teammates on the sideline in his jersey. Reporters did not get any clarity on Peterson.

Saahdiq Charles was not a participant either on Wednesday. It's at least the second day in a row he's missed and Rivera said on Tuesday that it wasn't a major injury.

Ryan Anderson was back after missing Tuesday's session. He mostly worked with the No. 2 unit at defensive end and looked good when I locked in on him.

He bent under Morgan Moses in a one-on-one drill to get to the quarterback's spot.

Who Stood Out

Tight End Marcus Baugh certainly looks the part and was very active on Wednesday catching everything that I saw thrown his way. It's early but Baugh has stood out while Richard Rodgers and Thaddeus Moss have not.

Fellow Tight End Jeremy Sprinkle had a rough day. He was beat badly in back-to-back 1-on-1 reps by Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat.

Once while running a route, he bit the dust with nobody around him.

Sprinkle makes a lot of money for someone with no special skills. He better pick it up.

Defensive Lineman Ryan Bee looked spry on Wednesday in 1-on-1 drills. Coaches saluted him a few times. His path is tough because of the depth at defensive line but if he can be versatile enough to play both inside and outside, that will help.

Antonio Gibson had some impressive moments of speed and burst around the edge, including on one toss right play that I locked in on. Gibson also slipped out into a pass route on one rep and looked at ease. The running backs worked a lot on swing passes Wednesday and he appeared very natural. Bryce Love had a drop early on.

Peyton Barber took the first snap at running back in team drills and had a couple of physical, loud runs with pads popping at him.

On two different occasions, there was a high snap. The first time, Chase Roullier went way over Dwayne Haskins head and Rivera stopped practice to chew out the sloppy execution. Late in the practice, one of the reserve centers (couldn't tell which one) snapped the ball high to Steven Montez who did a nice job coming up with the ball and completing his pass.

It appeared that Dustin Hopkins made all of his kicks including one as practice time expired (simulated) leaving Nate Kaczor to say "Let's Go Home!" when the kick went through.

Haskins continues to be high a lot. It's an issue and has been one. He fired one pass way over the head of Logan Thomas, who is 6'6". It wasn't the only pass that was high. There were several. He seemed to be more accurate in terms of not throwing as wildly wide as he did on Tuesday.

“There are some good things. You watch him go through his progressions, his reads and he does some things that he needs to do, and then a couple times you see him not going through his progressions, not keeping the right tempo or pace to it," Rivera said.

"Just little detail things. Again, he’s still learning and growing. We’re pretty excited about that.”

Haskins did have a nice roll-out to his right on one play, hitting Dontrelle Inman for a completion.

Terry McLaurin had a drop, which is uncharacteristic of him.

I saw Steven Sims lineup outside of Inman to the right in a tight split on one play. Then Sims motioned to the left side of the formation before coming back the opposite way on a jet-sweep motion. It looked a bit disjointed on the offense's end.

The first-team offensive line was the same as Tuesday: Geron Christian, Wes Martin, Roullier, Brandon Scherff and Moses.

The first-team defensive line was altered. Kerrigan and Sweat were still at defensive end but Daron Payne joined Matt Ioannidis inside. Tuesday, it was Jonathan Allen instead of Payne.

Troy Apke was the starting free safety once again. For the most part, it was Cole Holcomb paired with Jon Bostic, instead of Kevin Pierre-Louis, as it was on Tuesday.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com.