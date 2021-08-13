Washington Preseason Game 1: Winners & Losers - Kicking Problem?

"There were a lot of plusses,'' said coach Ron Rivera, and that is true. But ...

The Washington Football Team dropped a 22-13 decision in Thursday's NFL preseason opener at New England (game story here), but that's not what mattered.

Not being able to kick the football, though, kind of does matter.

We will handle those "winning'' elements ... and the "losers, too.

WINNERS

Chase Young - He has the opportunity to be an almost unstoppable force. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year got to Patriots QB Cam Newton early with a sack and forced fumble ... (wrongly ruled an incomplete pass, but oh well.)

After the game, Newton joked that he thought Young is a bigger guy than he looks in person. But in truth, Young is huge.

Sam Cosmi - The rookie right tackle played extensive snaps and looked like a starter. This team needs him to win the job. It's happening.

Jarrett Patterson - The jundrafted rookie running back made a big-time catch to set up a TD and offered up team-high 70 total yards in his first NFL action, 40 yards on 10 carries and 30 more on four catches.

QBs - Ryan Fitzpatrick's work was crisp; he completed five of eight passes for nearly 60 yards.

"That Fitz, that's my dog,'' said defensive star Chase Young in a postgame visit with NFL Network. "He's a real dude. He makes plays. We're glad he's here.''

And Taylor Heinicke? He's a backup - but a play-making one. Heinicke completed nine of 15 passes for 86 yards and pushed Washington on a 12-play, 64-yard drive resulting in the team's only first-half touchdown. ... all accomplished with a certain flair. And yes, Steven Montez threw a TD pass as well.

LOSERS

Backup Tight Ends - Temarrick Hemingway and Ricky Seals-Jones both have catch attempts they'd like to have back.

Late-Game Defense - Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio had deep reserves in the game at the time, but the Patriots closed the outing with a 91-yard TD run for the win ... leaving the D with a bad taste in its mouth.

Dustin Hopkins - Of course we don't mean "losers'' in a harsh sense, but ... Washington's kicker missed two field goals here, recalling struggles of 2020. Rivera insists he is unworried.

We don't believe him.