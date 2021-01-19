WFT's Alex Smith on '60 Minutes': What We Learned

Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith and his wife Elizabeth chose to do a new piece with '60 Minutes' with his comeback season done. Here's what we found out.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Alex Smith's remarkable comeback story may not be over. But the incredible journey has reached many milestones leading to a division title in Washington.

Smith and his wife Elizabeth were featured on "60 Minutes'' on Sunday night during the NFC Championship game (odd timing?) and here's some takeaways:

Army surgeon Dr. Joe Alderete was asked about working with approximately 1,000 limb salvage patients and said less than a dozen have reached the level that Smith has.

We found out that Smith had a bone bruise and not a calf injury. That's strange because the team never mentioned anything about a bone bruise.

Smith won't commit to playing in 2021 but every answer he gives, including in this piece, strongly indicates that he plans on coming back.

Smith returned in Week 5 of the season, in a monsoon of rain against the Los Angeles Rams. For some reason, he was asked to drop pack 25 times out of 29 plays and was sacked six times by a defense led by Aaron Donald.

Assuming Smith does indeed want to come back - he is under contractual control for two more years but 2021 - this is the first time the Washington Football Team has an extremely tough decision about Smith's future in relation to the salary cap and what they want to do at the quarterback position.

Do they move forward with Smith as a starter and bridge quarterback to a rookie?

Do they try and re-rack the situation from 2020 by subbing Taylor Heinicke for Dwayne Haskins and letting Smith, Kyle Allen, Heinicke and Steven Montez go at it while addressing other needs in the draft and free agency?

What if coach Ron Rivera wants to respectfully move on from Smith? Will he do that? It would save some significant cap space compared to keeping him but the dead money charge is fairly significant.

Do they get another proven quarterback? Deshaun Watson? Mitchell Trubisky? Matthew Stafford?

These are the 'money' questions that unfortunately we don't have the answers to right now. But for one "60 Minutes'' sitdown? Good answers from Elizabeth and Alex Smith.