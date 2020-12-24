NewsPodcasts
WFT QB Alex Smith Vows: ‘I’m Planning On Playing’

Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith Vows: ‘I’m Planning On Playing’ - But Dwayne Haskins Is Taking First-Team Snaps
Erstwhile Washington Football Team starting QB Alex Smith is saying that he is “absolutely planning on being out there” Sunday to play in the sort of "NFL Playoffs Play-In'' Week 16 game against Carolina.

“I’m doing everything I can to make sure that happens,” Smith said. “There is a progression here as the week goes on.''

READ MORE: Ex-Captain Dwayne Haskins' $40K 'Strip-Club' Visit: Inside The Repercussions

READ MORE: Dwayne Haskins & Dan Snyder Ruin A Defining Week

But as the week moves onto Thursday, the troubled backup to Smith, Dwayne Haskins, is taking the first-team snaps inside WFT headquarters. Haskins has his now-well-chronicled issues ... but Smith has his, too - in the form of a calf injury.

Further mudding matters when it comes to the offensive side of the ball for the 6-8 WFT, standout receiver Terry McLaurin has been unable to work in the last two days. So in that sense, even Haskins' throwing to the first-team receivers isn't really "first-team'' - if McLaurin isn't involved.

The team's PR pool report notes that Smith did some throwing with receivers, too, apparently reserve pass-catchers.

But will Smith’s calf allow him to play against the Panthers? All things considered, it can be argued that a gimpy Smith, and his superior decision-making, provides WFT with a better shot at winning than does the ex-captain Haskins, who is physically healthy but could be mentally "distracted,'' shall we say. 

There is still smart money that says Haskins is the Sunday starter. But Smith wants his say, too.

“I'm literally just trying to, every single day, take a step toward Sunday,'' Smith said.

Dwayne-Haskins-reacts-to-Alex-Smith_s-_Project-11_-documentary
