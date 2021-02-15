WFT QB Alex Smith Wants To Play 'Somewhere'; So Does RG III

Alex Smith still wants to play in 2021 (that's no surprise) and the man that many thought would still be quarterbacking the WFT in 2020 - RG III still thinks he can start.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The news cycle never really slows. Such is the case now as we get information that was "assumed'' ... but now, maybe, "known.''

Alex Smith has strongly indicated a few times that he has no desire to retire and cease his noteworthy comeback. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the QB wants to play in 2021 and is open to playing "somewhere'' in the NFL.

Why "somewhere''? Because he knows, as we know, that his Washington clock is ticking. Even if he were to agree to take a massive pay cut, there's no guarantee that the Washington Football Team wants him back.

Of course, the WFT desires Smith's leadership and savvy. His knowledge of the offense is important, but his lack of mobility is a major issue.

His inability to avoid turnovers in 2021 was an alarming concern. That's always been something Smith was good at avoiding until 2020.

If you have a quarterback with compromised mobility, a limited passing upside and more turnovers than any other recent time in his career, it is easy to argue that you don't have a quarterback that you can consistently win with.

Sure, Smith and the WFT were 5-1 together and he certainly helped with that. But our sense is that coach Ron Rivera doesn't see it, moving forward, as "help'' enough.

There will be noisy criticism from the outside if Smith moves on. But Rivera and company will have done a full evaluation here, and the noisy criticism will lack insight. If Smith goes elsewhere, we can envision him with roles in Chicago, Indianapolis, Carolina and maybe even Dallas.

As for Robert Griffin III - he wants to go somewhere that he can start. Obviously the path was blocked in Baltimore and there are opportunities that he can compete to be a starter, but it is likely that whatever team signs him (assuming there is one) will bring the former No. 2 overall pick in to be a backup.

There is high level of QB Carousel that spins featuring the likes of Deshaun Watson and others. But to QB-needy teams, and to Smith and Griffin, of course? This level of QB Carousel matters, too.