WFT QB Alex Smith Wins NFL Comeback Player of Year

Another postseason honor for the Washington Football Team, but this time it's not Chase Young. Alex Smith is the winner.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Congratulations to Washington Football Team Quarterback Alex Smith, who has been named the Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year.

Smith made his return to game action on October 11 in a monsoon at FedExField against Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

That was after nearly dying and 17 surgeries since his gruesome injury on November 18 of 2018.

In that particular game, Smith did not look good, completing less than 53% of his passes for a meager 2.18 yards per attempt. He was sacked six times.

It was an absurd plan to not try and run the football, despite at times a manageable double-digit deficit.

From there, Kyle Allen got his starting job back for a couple of games until he was lost for the season and Smith replaced him against the Giants.

Smith went 5-1 as a starter, completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,582 yards along the way (overall) with six touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Here's the deal: Smith couldn't play in the playoff game or two of the final three-regular season games plus missed the second half of the San Francisco win.

He's 37 and clearly has been through a lot. His mobility is compromised and even when he is at his best -- Smith is far from a quarterback that will consistently throw for 300 yards. He's much more likely to be a 200-yard per game passer than anything and that might be rich.

Smith said on the Yahoo! Sports NFL Podcast that he needs more time to make a decision but that might not matter in the end. ... nor, really, do the stats.

What Smith did was incredible and inspiring. He's a great leader, a hard worker and many should aspire to match him as a person.

The Washington Football Team is in a very tricky spot here and they might just have to send away the most inspiring person the franchise has ever known. But for now, for the moment? WFT and Alex Smith should feel nothing but pride.

