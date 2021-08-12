What's Next for Former Washington QB Alex Smith? TV Time

The Former NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joins ESPN

Over the last couple of years, former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has had a roller-coaster ride.

After suffering a gruesome injury that nearly cost him his leg, Smith made a shocking and inspirational comeback to the football field last season. He ended up winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for his perseverance and commitment to overcoming a brutal injury.

Following the 2020 NFL season, Smith made the decision to retire from football.

His next challenge? Smith has accepted a position with ESPN as a game analyst. The network also recently hired another former WFT quarterback, Robert Griffin III.

Throughout his NFL career, Smith has always been an extremely knowledgeable player. He has helped other players develop, made great decision on and off the field, and has been accessible and insightful with the media. A transition to the TV booth should be natural.

Smith ended his career in the NFL playing 174 games, completing 62.6 percent of his passes and racking up 35,650 yards, 199 touchdowns and 109 interceptions. He also picked up 2,604 yards and scored 15 times on the ground.

While he will be missed on the field, fans will likely enjoy hearing Smith's analysis of games. His knowledge of the game, engaging personality and inspiring back-story should make him successful in this next endeavor.

This feels like a perfect fit for both Smith and ESPN.