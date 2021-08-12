Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

What's Next for Former Washington QB Alex Smith? TV Time

The Former NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joins ESPN
Author:

Over the last couple of years, former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has had a roller-coaster ride.

After suffering a gruesome injury that nearly cost him his leg, Smith made a shocking and inspirational comeback to the football field last season. He ended up winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for his perseverance and commitment to overcoming a brutal injury.

Following the 2020 NFL season, Smith made the decision to retire from football.

READ MORE: WFT Debuts for Rookie LB, Veteran QB

His next challenge? Smith has accepted a position with ESPN as a game analyst. The network also recently hired another former WFT quarterback, Robert Griffin III.

Recommended Articles

rivera cam
Play

Cam Newton, Mac Jones Both at QB vs. Washington?

Newton and Jones could be competition to be Belichick's QB, with Fitzpatrick at QB for the WFT

usatsi_9584314
Play

Washington Football Team Podcast: Old Friends Turn New Rivals in Preseason Opener

Locked On Washington: Preseason preview crossover with Patriots podcast host

Alex Smith Throw SF © Joe Camporeale 2020 Dec 13
Play

What's Next For Former Washington QB Alex Smith? TV Time

The Former NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joins ESPN

Throughout his NFL career, Smith has always been an extremely knowledgeable player. He has helped other players develop, made great decision on and off the field, and has been accessible and insightful with the media. A transition to the TV booth should be natural.

Smith ended his career in the NFL playing 174 games, completing 62.6 percent of his passes and racking up 35,650 yards, 199 touchdowns and 109 interceptions. He also picked up 2,604 yards and scored 15 times on the ground.

READ MORE: Rivera Reveals The 1 Thing WFT Needs From Fitz at Patriots

While he will be missed on the field, fans will likely enjoy hearing Smith's analysis of games. His knowledge of the game, engaging personality and inspiring back-story should make him successful in this next endeavor.

This feels like a perfect fit for both Smith and ESPN.

rivera cam
News

Cam Newton, Mac Jones Both at QB vs. Washington?

usatsi_9584314
Podcasts

Washington Football Team Podcast: Old Friends Turn New Rivals in Preseason Opener

Alex Smith Throw SF © Joe Camporeale 2020 Dec 13
News

What's Next For Former Washington QB Alex Smith? TV Time

jamin fitz
Podcasts

WFT Debuts for Rookie LB, Veteran QB

RIVERA fitz
News

Rivera Reveals The 1 Thing WFT Needs From Fitz at Patriots

beli rivera
News

Washington at Patriots: Why Rivera is 'Watching' Belichick

rivera snyder clutch
News

'Hard Knocks' - If It Was the Washington Football Team

Chase Young & Montez Sweat © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Record Sackers? Washington Football Team DEs Target Elusive History