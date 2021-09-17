Does Washington Football Team Have its Quarterback Going forward?

After beating the Giants, Taylor Heinicke believes he should remain the starter.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 34 of his 46 pass attempts on Thursday night for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception which could have proven costly, but ultimately became one more wrinkle in a win for the defending NFC East champions that featured its share of twists and turns.

The question coming into the week was whether or not Heinicke had what it took to lead the team to victory. After the win, the question is going to be whether or not he's done enough to be the starter, even after Ryan Fitzpatrick returns from the hip injury suffered in Week 1.

Heinicke was asked by the NFL Network's Michael Irvin whether he'd done enough to earn the job moving forward after after the 30-29 win over the New York Giants.

"I do," Heinicke said. "And I have confidence that I can do it. If those guys in the locker room and the facility believe in me that's all that matters."

When Fitzpatrick first went down, there was a lot of speculation about whether or not Washington would call former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

If Heinicke would have come out and played poorly, you can almost guarantee that talk would have increased. Especially with a 10-day gap between this game and the next, giving a new quarterback more time to prepare.

As it stands after such a strong performance for much of the game, that speculation is likely dead. Heinicke deserves to start for the WFT (1-1) again in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.

What the future holds at that, well, that's still to be seen. For now, Heinicke is a winning quarterback in the NFL and has a big match-up against an AFC team that played for Super Bowl trip earlier this year.