Washington QB Taylor Heinicke Wins More Than a Game

A game filled to the brim with human interest continues the growth of the Heinicke legend

There aren't a lot of starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and while there seems to be a new one almost weekly for the Washington Football Team lately, it's still rare a person can actually say they've been a first-teamer at the position.

Right now, as you're reading this, there are 130 starting quarterbacks at Division I college football programs who all think - or dream - they can be one of the few. If each NFL team started at least one of them, it would still only allow for a quarter of them to get a starting snap.

To some, the seemingly insurmountable odds are reason to quit, or never try in the first place. For Taylor Heinicke, the feeling of having one of those spots is the reason he kept going.

Well, that, and a little love from his family.

During the Sunday Week 4 game broadcast of Washington at Atlanta, the group covering the game for Fox recounted the story of how Heinicke, struggling to achieve his NFL dreams, was often forced out of bed by his brother-in-law.

The quarterback was staying with his sister and her husband, living in Georgia, where Heinicke is from.

They kept him going. Refused to give up on him when he nearly gave up on himself.

On Sunday, they were in the stadium when Heinicke recorded his second win in his third regular-season start as an NFL quarterback.

In a lot of ways, the end of a journey, and he hopes, the very beginning of one.

"It was pretty emotional there for a little bit," Heinicke said about winning, 34-30. "At the end it was even more. For my sister and my brother-in-law to be there ... It means a lot to me and I know they were excited to be there."

Week after week the question gets asked again about whether or not Heinicke has done enough to secure the starting job, even if and when Ryan Fitzpatrick returns from his hip injury suffered in Week 1.

Right now, the question doesn't need to be answered because there's simply no challenger to the job right now.

So Heinicke gets to live the life of a starting NFL quarterback. And his family gets to watch him, knowing they've contributed to a very rare achievement, simply because he's on the field.

And whether you believe he's a quarterback worth backing as the leader of the WFT franchise. It's really hard to deny he's the kind of story we'd like to see have a happy ending, for the type of person you love to see succeed over adversity.

We'll talk about the less-than-stellar parts of the on-field product, for sure. For now, let's just enjoy the amazing feats the human spirit can achieve when propelled by those who truly believe in it.