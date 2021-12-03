Washington BREAKING: 2 Standouts OUT at Raiders

Four weeks ago the Washington Football Team was 2-6, on a four-game losing streak, and its playoff chances looked slim. Washington could barely get any points on the board and its defense was one of the worst in the NFL.

Now it's Week 13, and the WFT has won three in a row and holds the NFC's final playoff seed with the next matchup back on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I don't feel like I'm surprised," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said of Washington's three-game win streak. "You have faith in all those guys and you trust them. We're all doing what we're coached to do, we're executing at a high level right now. If we keep doing this, we keep giving our team chances to win."

Washington has been a completely different team to begin the second half of the season. Time of possession and the rushing game are to thank for that. ... though this week, injuries will have to be overcome.

On Friday, Washington Football team starters - and recent big-play-makers - Landon Collins (foot) and J.D. McKissic (concussion) were declared out for this game.

In its last three victories, the offense has out-clock-controlled opponents 116:01 to 63:19. Running backs Antonio Gibson and McKissic have also been playing some of their best football. Gibson rushed for 95 yards against the Carolina Panthers and had a season-best 111 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks. McKissic scored a season-high two touchdowns against Seattle.

"When you can run the ball, it helps everybody out," Heinicke said. "But especially myself, it's nice handling the ball off to AG and seeing him do his thing and same thing with J.D."

McKissic suffered his concussion in the win against the Seahawks and did not practice this week.

Washington is looking to win four in a row for the first time since a Week 14 victory against the San Francisco 49ers last season.

When: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 4:05 p.m.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Television: FOX

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Stream: Fubo TV