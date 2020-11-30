SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Antonio Gibson: 'We're Putting It Together'

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - It's not a 'Victory Monday' for the Washington Football Team because they took care of business early and enjoyed an entire 'Victory Weekend' after beating the Dallas Cowboys and getting a mini-bye weekend. And what was celebrated?

"We're putting it together,'' said running back Antonio Gibson, who starred in the 41-16 Thanksgiving win at Dallas.

READ MORE: 49ers Will Play in Arizona Hosting Washington

Normally, players would be able to go away and see family but nothing is normal as we all know in 2020.

Instead, they're required to get daily testing at the team facility and to stay away from as many extra people as they possibly can.

In different times, players and coaches would be allowed back at the team facility for meetings and perhaps a light practice but that's not happening this week.

The NFL banned all in-person activities on Monday and Tuesday, outside of testing except for teams that are playing on these two days.

So when they reconvene on Wednesday for practice, things will be relatively normal for practice while all meetings are still conducted virtually.

The league is hell-bent on finishing the season in one piece and the chances of that are getting lower and lower.

READ MORE: Chase(ing) Washington Greatness (si.com)

It's possible that the Steelers are not going to play Tuesday night and if they do, they'll be on a two-week break (outside of practice) by the time they host Washington this Sunday at Heinz Field.

If the Steelers do play Tuesday night (the most likely scenario), they'll be playing on short rest, which could give a significant advantage to a well rested WFT team. 

For Washington, the show must go on and it's time to refocus after running all over the Cowboys and the man who largely did that is Gibson. 

Meanwhile, the thoughts of Alex Smith after Thanksgiving are especially poignant. He has a lot to be thankful for and so does the WFT. 

That's two win in five days, a hold on first place for a few days in late November and Smith continuing to prove everyone that doubted him wrong. 

READ MORE: Gano & Colt Boot the WFT Out Of First

In our daily Google News updates, we focused on the Giants leapfrogging Washington for first-place in the NFC East. 

And how they can be in third-place Tuesday morning if the Eagles win on Monday Night Football. 

A four-win team trampled over another and perhaps another four-win team will join the party. It's 2020 .. and this is the new normal. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colt McCoy & Graham Gano Boot WFT From First Place in NFC East

The New York Giants beat the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and knocked the Washington Football Team out of first place.

Chris Russell

Source: Niners Prefer to Practice & Play in Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers, per our NFL source, want to play the Washington Football Team in Glendale, Arizona. Will they be allowed to?

Chris Russell

Washington's Young Is Already Chase(ing) NFL Greatness

Some have been disappointed by Washington Football Team DE Chase Young's rookie year. There's nothing to be frustrated with if you understand football.

Chris Russell

NFL Fingers In The COVID Dike: WFT's Suddenly Leaky Plans

The Washington Football Team's next two games at Pittsburgh and at San Francisco, are in some jeopardy thanks to an NFL COVID-19 outbreak

Chris Russell

Washington Wins to Cherish: Locked On A Double-Dip Of Victories

The Washington Football Team went from lifeless to having a pulse in five days. How? We break it down on "Locked on Washington Football Team"

Chris Russell

Remembering Washington Star Sean Taylor, 13 Years Later

It's a loss that is much more than a loss, one that many will never get over and is still is painful to think about. Washington star Sean Taylor died 13 years ago

Chris Russell

Inside the Numbers: Washington Wraps up Sweep of Cowboys

It wasn't as one-sided as the final score indicated but either way, a good win for the Washington Football Team over the Dallas Cowboys

Chris Russell

Just How Happy Is Washington Football Team's First-Place Coach Rivera?

It will be a "Victory Weekend" and a "First-Place Friday" for the Washington Football Team after making Ron Rivera a happy head coach.

Chris Russell

Ten Takes: The First-Place Washington Football Team Downs Dallas 41-16

It was a pull-away Thanksgiving win for the Washington Football Team and for now a magic carpet ride into first place in the NFC East as they rolled over the Dallas Cowboys.

Chris Russell

WFT Nabs Second Straight Win, Rolls Cowboys 41-16

The Washington Football Team got their second-straight win on Thanksgiving Day, cruising past the Dallas Cowboys 41-16 thanks to a dominant fourth quarter

Mike Fisher