ASHBURN, Va. - It's not a 'Victory Monday' for the Washington Football Team because they took care of business early and enjoyed an entire 'Victory Weekend' after beating the Dallas Cowboys and getting a mini-bye weekend. And what was celebrated?

"We're putting it together,'' said running back Antonio Gibson, who starred in the 41-16 Thanksgiving win at Dallas.

Normally, players would be able to go away and see family but nothing is normal as we all know in 2020.

Instead, they're required to get daily testing at the team facility and to stay away from as many extra people as they possibly can.

In different times, players and coaches would be allowed back at the team facility for meetings and perhaps a light practice but that's not happening this week.

The NFL banned all in-person activities on Monday and Tuesday, outside of testing except for teams that are playing on these two days.

So when they reconvene on Wednesday for practice, things will be relatively normal for practice while all meetings are still conducted virtually.

The league is hell-bent on finishing the season in one piece and the chances of that are getting lower and lower.

It's possible that the Steelers are not going to play Tuesday night and if they do, they'll be on a two-week break (outside of practice) by the time they host Washington this Sunday at Heinz Field.

If the Steelers do play Tuesday night (the most likely scenario), they'll be playing on short rest, which could give a significant advantage to a well rested WFT team.

For Washington, the show must go on and it's time to refocus after running all over the Cowboys and the man who largely did that is Gibson.

Meanwhile, the thoughts of Alex Smith after Thanksgiving are especially poignant. He has a lot to be thankful for and so does the WFT.

That's two win in five days, a hold on first place for a few days in late November and Smith continuing to prove everyone that doubted him wrong.

In our daily Google News updates, we focused on the Giants leapfrogging Washington for first-place in the NFC East.

And how they can be in third-place Tuesday morning if the Eagles win on Monday Night Football.

A four-win team trampled over another and perhaps another four-win team will join the party. It's 2020 .. and this is the new normal.