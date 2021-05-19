Washington Football Team RBs Ranked; Did PFF Get It Right?

Antonio Gibson could build off the 2020 season and climb into the top 10 of rankings for Washington's run game

The Washington Football Team as a whole is hoping for stronger results offensively entering the 2021 NFL season. Scott Turner's system is one that will need to upgrade with the additions of Curtis Samuel, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Dyami Brown all elevating each position.

In small bursts, Washington showed promise at certain spots in 2020. Terry McLaurin is looking to show he's a top-10 target following his first 1,000-yard season. Logan Thomas might be ready to enter the chat as a high-end starter at tight end.

Then there's Antonio Gibson, the surprise standout for WFT's offense last season. Used as a wide receiver for the Memphis Tigers, coach Ron Rivera transformed into the team's primary runner. He didn't disappoint as the season came to a close.

It's why Pro Football Focus is also high on his upside entering the new year.

PFF released its running back rankings entering the 2021 season. Naturally, names like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry found at the top of the rankings.

For Gibson, he will begin the season off as the No. 15 running back.

Antonio Gibson is still just scratching the surface of what he can be at the NFL level, but he already finished with a top-five PFF rushing grade (85.3) in just his first year at this level. Gibson is an excellent ball carrier and has yet to be fully exploited as a receiving weapon, given his background playing that position in college.

Washington is expecting to expand the rushing attack following Gibson's success. Most first-time runners take time to adjust to the NFL speed and work through the trenches. Gibson burst on the field in no time as the change of pace runner.

Gibson finished the season with 795 rushing and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per run. Although there were hiccups, he finished with six games of 50-plus rushing yards and nine games of 40-plus yards on the ground.

The former wideout also added 36 catches for 247 yards through the air.

Washington has a trio of running backs that could be effective in 2021. Gibson is expected to be the lead ball carrier while Peyton Barber should be effective on third down. JD McKissic finished third on the team in receptions last season and could be used in a similar role to that of James White with the Patriots.

WFT also added undrafted rookie Jarrett Patterson from Buffalo. The former Bison was a superstar in the MAC last season and has already won over Rivera through his work ethic at rookie minicamp.

Gibson's role should expand in the passing game as Fitzpatrick likely will trust the dump pass more than deep shots downfield. Although the fantasy points might dwindle, his production could expand despite Samuel and other players likely adding carries to the overall offense. And in the end? The WFT running game could be better than middle-of-the-pack.

