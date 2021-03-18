Washington Re-Signs Returner Danny Johnson

The Washington Football Team continues to make splashes and add depth in the opening days of free agency.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Danny Johnson is set to return to the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal after he was not tendered as a restricted free agent but the two sides worked together, as expected.

Johnson is an extra cornerback for a team that lost Ronald Darby and is expected to not bring back Fabian Moreau. More importantly, Johnson has served as Washington's primary kick returner.

Johnson had 26 kickoff returns for 573 yards, a 22.0 average with a long of 46 yards in 2020.

The job doesn't hold the same importance that it used to, but a good returner can still help a mediocre offense or one that is sluggish and looking for a spark.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Johnson only played one defensive snap last year.

He's only 5'9 and was undrafted, so nobody should be thinking he's anything more than a primary special teams contributor.

In that role, however, he also works on kickoff coverage, punt return block, punt coverage and occasionally on the field goal unit.

Johnson has to play a larger role on specials when Deshazor Everett has been pressed into more safety snaps and when he got injured, and also because Cam Sims saw less time on coverage as his receiver role expanded.

Washington has now brought back depth in Johnson, Lamar Miller and David Sharpe while infusing new blood in Ryan Fitzpatrick, William Jackson III and Curtis Samuel.