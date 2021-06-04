Washington Football Team Returns to Richmond

The Washington Football Team is not hosting all of training camp in Richmond, but the team has created a window to start camp at their long-time summer home.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team and the 2021 training camp are heading back to the 'Capital of the Commonwealth' to open the new campaign.

Washington made it official on Friday morning on what has been quietly known for weeks that a plan was in place for the organization to hold a part of camp at the Bon Secours training facility that the city of Richmond and commonwealth of Virginia built for the organization in 2013.

The original eight-year contract expired last year even though there was no last season in Richmond because of COVID and the NFL ban on teams holding training camp away from their daily facility.

Instead of the usual two-week stay, Washington will be here for one week only. The camp will run from Tuesday, July 27, until Saturday, July 31. Washington wll then return to Ashburn to prepare for the three preseason games on the schedule.

As part of their 'Road to Richmond' announcement with a slogan of "It starts here' the team has set up a e-mail registration for fans to sign up for admission for the limited practice window.

A majority of NFL teams are required to report to their respective camps on July 27th, though it's not known if there would actually be a practice on that day.

It's unlikely based on the normal calendar but with such a limited time frame in Richmond.

The five practices in Richmond will conclude with a special workout designed by the NFL to celebrate the return of football. Best of all? Fans will be able to view practices and workouts with full capacity expected.

There has been on whether autographs will be permitted due to the NFL and COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year,” said WFT President Jason Wright via a team statement. “Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season.”

Washington head coach Ron Rivera also released a statement on the excitement to make a trip to the Commonwealth's capital.

“Going away for Training Camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie,” Rivera said. “We are eager to get to Richmond to start Training Camp, and I know I speak for all our players and coaches in saying we are excited to have the opportunity to reach and engage with a different part of our fanbase and see what the city of Richmond has to offer.”

The exact practice schedule and events will be announced at a later time.

