Washington Football Team Revenue: Snyder and The NFL Rich Get Richer

This much is clear: The WFT's financial success is directly tied to your love of football.

The Washington Football Team audience cares much more deeply about how many wins can be gathered vs. how many dollars can be grabbed. And team owner Daniel Snyder? One would like to think that he prioritizes both.

But the bottom line: the WFT fan base plays a key role in the NFL franchise - whether it's coming off a successful season like last year, or off the many-times-not-successful years - thriving when it comes to projected revenue.

According to information from Bookies.com, the WFT is projected to be the 11th-richest team in the NFL looking forward five seasons, with 2025 revenue at $610,150,000.

The Dallas Cowboys, by the way, are No. 1.

From the site: Reviewing revenue estimations across the NFL for 2025, we can reveal that the Dallas Cowboys are set to remain as the nation’s wealthiest NFL team, predicted to earn more than $1.3 billion annually within five years.

In fact, the Cowboys are the richest sports team in the world and are almost on the cusp of breaking the billion-dollar benchmark already, with 2020 revenue valued at $980 million. ...

The predictions are based on team-by-team NFL earnings over the course of 2012 through 2020, as provided by Forbes’ data.

The revenue streams are many, but their foundation is you, the fan. In that regard, we suppose the WFT's lofty ranking here is not a surprise. In terms of individuals worth marketing, Snyder and his teams have not always been made up of a star-studded cast. And Snyder himself is, it is fair to say, something less than "popular'' with his audience.

But in terms of the public trust as it relates to Snyder and ownership - the WFT audience, we think, is at times justifiably skeptical - that hasn't gotten in the way of the franchise printing money.

This much is clear: The WFT financial success is in part due to the franchise-building that came before Snyder. It is also directly tied to our region's love of football … and it boggles to mind to consider how the WFT revenue might skyrocket if their win total soon does the same.

