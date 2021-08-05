Sports Illustrated home
Washington Ex Robert Griffin Retires, Hired By ESPN

Old friend Robert Griffin III recently emerged as a top target for the networks in football TV free agency - and now he's going to ESPN
Robert Griffin III is again a hot commodity, and ESPN has won what is being termed a "TV bidding war.''

Griffin, the former Washington Football Team QB who has talked of wishing to continue his on-field career, according to multiple reports was impressive in his tryouts as an NFL and college football analyst - and so numerous networks were apparently ready to engage in.a "bidding war'' for RG3's talents.

Griffin is just 31. Conventional wisdom says he's still got ways to help a team as a backup quarterback. But those offers, so far this offseason, have apparently not come.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Charles Leno Explains Washington Signing

But following impressive auditions with the networks? Offers are coming.

Griffin has high-profile credentials. He's a Heisman Trophy winner and was the NFL Rookie of the Year in Washington. After having spent seven seasons in the NFL, he understands the spotlight.

And the network is readying that new spotlight.

RG3 is a new name in this regard - and, the networks think, a budding star ... with a new career starting at ESPN.

CONTINUE READING: Washington QB? Don't Forget About Kyle Allen

