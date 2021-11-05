Who Missed Deadline in Washington Football Team's Investigation?

Thursday was the deadline for the NFL to turn over documents related to the investigation conducted into workplace environments and activities within the Washington Football Team franchise.

In a continuing saga which only appears headed toward another unsavory chapter, the league did respond to questions posed to it in an October 21 letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell from the House Oversight and Reform Committee. But the league stopped short of turning over documents from the infamous Beth Wilkinson Investigation.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy released a statement:

"As we have discussed with the Committee, we are in the process of identifying responsive documents while working through issues of privilege and anonymity promised to participants in the investigation."

While we don't yet know the answers provided in response to the request, it is known the committee wanted to learn about the NFL's role related to the investigation and the relationship between Jeff Pash (general counsel for the NFL and known friend of former WFT team president, Bruce Allen) and the investigation.

It's hard to expect the league was completely forthright in the answers, and the failure to produce documents related to the findings and/or investigation is only going to sow more seeds of doubt.

Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill), both committee members involved in the panel's interest in the matter, also made statements regarding the matter.

"In the spirit of transparency," Maloney said. "I am calling on the NFL and Washington Football Team to honor the Commissioner's public statement that witnesses to the team's hostile workplace culture are 'welcome' to come forward. Congress has a responsibility to combat harassment and discrimination in the workplace. If the NFL shares our commitment to address these issues, it will be fully transparent about the findings of the internal review and will allow all individuals to speak freely without fear of retaliation."

"While Commissioner Roger Goodell has told the press that victims and witnesses are free to take their story public, he should know many of them do not have that option," Rep. Krishnamoorthi said in her statement. "Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Football Team, has saddled them with gag orders, preventing them from coming forward due to fear of retaliation. If the NFL and the WFT are serious about addressing, among other things, sexual harassment within their organizations, they must allow these individuals to speak freely. The NFL has committed to producing documents. We look forward to seeing them."

As the product on the field continues to move south, the excitement surrounding the franchise's new team name has died down significantly and the off-field missteps have only continued to stack.

This is far from the last we've heard about this ongoing situation surrounding the investigation and just what was discovered. And if league representatives believe they can continue turning over minimal information in hopes the issue will fade into the background, each effort to bring upon that result only makes those keeping an eye on things want to know even more.