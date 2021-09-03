Injury Update: Which WFT Stars Did Not Practice Thursday?

Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team prioritized health over practice in the final week of the preseason by not playing starters against the Baltimore Ravens.

The thought process was focused on getting the team to Week 1 healthy when the WFT hosts quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite the strategy, there are still some stars not fully on the mend. Defensive end Chase Young joined wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback William Jackson III as star players not practicing with the team.

Young was out with an illness, not believed to be COVID-19 related at this time.

"Chase wasn't feeling well," said Rivera about his missing defensive star. "...he came in and did his test. No problem there. We expect him back on Monday when we start up again."

READ MORE: Who is coming back to the WFT?

While many Americans will be enjoying a day off for the Labor Day weekend next Monday, the Washington Football Team will be hard at work for their first game week of the 2021 NFL season.

Young returning next week would be a good sign. It would also be a good sign to see Jackson return to practice.

"He looks good," Rivera said about Jackson. "...He's had a couple of really good days of work. He worked (Thursday) and it's good to see him out there."

Samuel is the biggest question mark at this point and will remain so as long as Young's illness doesn't become COVID-19 related.

Rivera has dismissed concern about the wide receiver citing his familiarity with the offense from their days together with the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday, Rivera doubled down on those comments.

"I don't think so," the head coach said when he was asked if Samuel needed extra work with new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick due to the time missed. "I think with Ryan being the pro that he is and Curtis being a young veteran guy, I don't think it should be an issue."

READ MORE: Three WFT Players on ESPN Top-100

Good news if Rivera is proven right, but very worrisome if not. Rivera expects Samuel to be "ready to go with his teammates on Monday."

Washington fans may have never been more excited for a Monday than the one where they get to see a glimpse of what the full active roster might look like.