SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

WFT Rookie Done For The Season

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Saahdiq Charles' rookie season was a nightmare and now it's apparently over.

Charles, the Washington Football Team's first of two fourth-round picks, had more injuries than snaps played in his first NFL season.

Three injuries compared to two offensive snaps. That's not a joke.

The news was first reported by NFL Network on Monday afternoon and confirmed with other reports.

Ten Takes: The Miracle Man & More

The knee that he injured on his second snap at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey just didn't get better and now the former LSU tackle will get things cleaned up, repaired, and hopefully ready for an offseason program of some sort in 2021.

He's going to need it. Early in his first training camp, Charles suffered a calf injury that kept him out of practice for a few weeks.

Just as he was about ready to make his NFL debut (Week 2 in Arizona), Charles somehow came up with a thigh injury.

Charles slowly worked his way back from that injury over the next few weeks while not playing against Cleveland, Baltimore, and Los Angeles.

READ MORE: What happened on that final drive? 

Wes Martin struggled so badly at left guard that Washington got Charles ready to start at that position instead of his natural left tackle spot.

Some NFL personnel people felt Charles would be better at guard than tackle long-term and clearly the WFT were willing to explore that as well.

Charles looked good on his only two snaps, pulling to the right side on the play he got injured and that ended his season.

He already had some alleged character issues to clean up from his time at LSU, but now a couple of questions have to be asked.

Can he stay healthy? The early returns are obvious.

Is he a left tackle or guard? Our guess would be is that the WFT is going to try and get their premium blue-chip left tackle in the draft or (less likely) free agency and go forward with Charles as a guard or at least a backup tackle option.

It's hard to imagine Geron Christian still being around next year and Cornelius Lucas is only on a one-year deal. 

Charles was the pick made right after Washington finally divorced themselves from Trent Williams. Do we know that he is the replacement? No. Charles has to stay on the field first. Then it can be determined if he's worthy of remaining there.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington vs. Lions Inactives: Hope On Hopkins

Dustin Hopkins is officially good to go for today in Detroit. Who is inactive for the Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions?

Chris Russell

Washington Decides: No Fans at FedEx Field (Again)

With COVID numbers soaring in the wrong direction nationally & locally, the Washington Football Team is hitting the pause button on fans at FedEx again.

Chris Russell

BREAKING: QB Kyle Allen Moves To IR

The news you've all been waiting for is finally here. The Washington Football Team has finally made a quarterback move - Allen to IR

Chris Russell

WFT Coach Ron Rivera: "We Can't Miss Opportunities"

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera knows that his team blew another chance yesterday because of missed opportunities against the Detroit Lions

Chris Russell

Washington Autopsy: The Final Drive in Detroit

The Washington Football Team didn't really deserve to win Sunday but they made a heck of a comeback. A call will haunt them but it was more than that.

Chris Russell

Lions Beat WFT, 30-27: The Miracle Man + 10 Takes

It was a terrible first half, a great comeback and a heart-breaking, controversial finish for the Washington Football Team in a loss to the Lions.

Chris Russell

Washington at Lions: McLaurin vs. Okudah - Who Wins?

They might not go against each other the entire game but two Buckeyes will be clashing Sunday in Detroit & whoever wins will hold the key.

Chris Russell

by

C R-Rahim

Lions 30, Washington 27: A 'Have-Not' Loss

Lions 30, Washington Football Team 27: A Last-Second 'Have-Not' Loss In Detroit

Mike Fisher

Washington at Lions Means Reunion Time

Adrian Peterson faces his former team Sunday but several current Washington Football Team players return back to Motown for a reunion with the Lions.

Chris Russell

Hopkins Good to Go, No Love For Bryce

The Washington Football Team is taking a significant gamble on Sunday at Detroit while being properly cautious in another area

Chris Russell