WFT Rookie LB Davis Taking "All Business Approach" In OTA's

Jamin Davis is following a path similar to that of Chase Young, according to Jack Del Rio

For the past two seasons, the Washington Football Team has played to its strength by selecting a defensive player in the first round. Last year, they walked away with gold as Chase Young took the NFL by storm on his way to Rookie of the Year honors.

Will Jamin Davis be next?

The Kentucky linebacker is expected to pick up right away and contribute to coordinator Jack Del Rio's defense. After all, a first-round pick always comes with high expectations out of the gate.

While Davis might not putting together a mirror approach to Young's reps during OTA's, Del Rio has noticed the work ethic nearly is identical between the two defensive standouts.

"Much like Chase, he's been all business," Del Rio said of Davis. "That's what we're seeing out of Jamin."

READ MORE: Returning to Richmond

During OTA's last season, Young would take punishment reps after practice to make sure mistakes were corrected. He'd do push-ups for a missed assignment and extra sprints to work on his speed.

It translated on Sundays as Young terrorized opposing backfields. He recorded 44 tackles and 7.5 sacks while picking up a Pro Bowl nod in the process.

Davis' role for 2021 is still up in the air. Del Rio said following the NFL Draft’s 19th selection that the former Wildcat’s versatility will allow him to play the outside early on. Instead, Davis might be getting more action at the "MIKE" role.

Where Davis lines up won't matter until closer to camp. For now, it's about learning the defense as a whole.

"He's calling the huddles right now, he's setting the front for us, he's helping the checks," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "He's learning that part. Every practice seems to be an improvement for him as far as that part of it."

READ MORE: Norv's Back

Del Rio's defensive front will provide much for Davis to do. Based on where he lines up, he'll be tasked with blowing up the middle to stop run. In coverage, expect more zone that will transition over to man.

It's early into the new campaign and Davis still will need to earn starting reps. Every practice seems to be one ending on a more positive note.

Coming from a military background, Davis, we sense, is defined by precision. Del Rio is certain like all things in life, time will help him develop into a quality starter.

"I think Jamin is a really good football player," Del Rio said. "He’s in the mix there to be a big contributor and we think he’s going to be a good football player for us.

"We have a lot of work to do and we're just getting started."

CONTINUE READING: Scherff is Washington O-Line Leader, But For How Long?