Washington Rookie RB Patterson: The 'Real Deal'?

Washington running back Jaret Patterson has been making noise in this camp and looks to prove why he deserves a chance in the NFL.

The Washington Football Team only signed one undrafted free agent this offseason, running back Jaret Patterson, but for good reason. During his time at the University of Buffalo, he rushed for 4,155 yards and scored 52 rushing touchdowns in just 33 collegiate games. The former Bull also holds the NCAA record for the most rushing touchdowns scored in a game, with eight against Kent State last season.

Yes, he is only 5-6 and 195 pounds, but his recent success during OTAs, minicamp and training camp has been turning some heads.

“If you love production and competitiveness, Patterson is your guy,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said. “He might be short but he's plenty stout and creates a chunk of his production after contact.”

You do indeed notice him at WFT training camp ...

But Patterson would agree with the positive assessments. He has said he’s the type of back to get tough yardage. The first-year running back also takes pride in his height and uses it to his advantage. It helps him have a low center of gravity on the ground.

“I can be versatile … I’m a blue-collar underdog type of guy and I handle business,” Patterson said.

It’s not just analysts who have Patterson as worthy of notice, but beat reporters and fans, too. The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker noted that Patterson had a nasty juke at training camp one day and fans gave him a big round of applause.

The undrafted rookie has earned Twitter acclaim.

“Man, Jaret Patterson showed some great vision on that run … impressive footwork,” Washington website staff writer Zach Selby wrote.

As the preseason approaches, Patterson is ready to show what he’s got on the field. He's got Antonio Gibson and others ahead of him, of course. But WFT star Chase Young, who has known Patterson since middle school, has said in flattery that Jaret is a "dude.''

Is Jaret Patterson going to end up being the real deal? Preseason games might tell a story.

