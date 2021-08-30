Which WFT Rookie Is Impressing Logan Thomas?

Tight end John Bates already making a name for himself in tight end room

The Washington Football Team drafted former Boise State tight end John Bates this year and he’s already made a name for himself in the locker room, specifically with rising star tight end Logan Thomas.

Bates only had 32 receiving yards in the preseason, but to the veteran tight end the rookie boasts a special football IQ and presence.

“He’s [Bates is] so smart,” Thomas said. “He doesn’t worry about what’s going on in the playbook. He doesn’t have to worry about how to get lined up with [what] defense is going to do on this play. He understands all that stuff for him.”

Bates’ blocking ability has impressed head coach Ron Rivera since the rookie tight end’s college days. The former Bronco was ranked as the second best run and pass blocker by Pro Football Focus in this year’s draft class.

“He’s a polished blocker who we think can get better,” Rivera said. “And you’re starting to see him play more and more consistently and practice, more and more consistently.”

Thomas said he’s noticed Bates’ willingness to learn and get better. He thinks the rookie will have “no problem” fulfilling the basics of the tight end position at the NFL level.

“I’ve been excited to work with John and actually just learning from him as well,” Thomas said.

Bates has yet to play in his first NFL regular season game, but the potential Thomas and Rivera see in this young tight end is promising.

