Washington Injury Update: TE Sammis Reyes is OUT

First the WFT claimed tight end Caleb Wilson on waivers after the Philadelphia Eagles released him. And now? A Sammis Reyes problem

The Washington Football Team has a first-team tight end, has unproved competitors behind him, and is now dealing with an injury in the tight end room as well.

Make that two injuries in the tight end room.

Sammis Reyes will now miss Friday’s NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals after he was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Reyes, an intriguing prospect from Chile, did not practice Wednesday, allowed instead only to ride an exercise bike on the sideline.

Reyes was impressive in his debut last week in a loss at New England, catching two passes for 25 yards - and catching praise from coach Ron Rivera.

But now he sits. And the WFT shuffles.

Wilson is a familiar face of sorts. He was seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and ended up on their practice squad before later that season, landed with Washington on the active roster.

Washington eventually released the 6-4, 240-pounder, and he spent 2020 in Philly, actually appearing in five games for the Eagles.

What is his purpose this time around with the WFT?

The Football Team is locked in on the first-team at tight end with starter Logan Thomas. A pair of rookies, draft pick John Bates and Reyes, both made their preseason debuts on Thursday in the loss at New England, and had their moments. Veterans Ricky Seals-Jones and Temarrick Hemingway are trying to carve out a roster spot as well, each experiencing some ups and downs in the Patriots game and Hemingway now in concussion protocol as of Sunday.

So the crowded tight end room is presently crowded ... with concussion issues.

