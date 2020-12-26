WFT Roster Moves: WR Released, QB Called Up

With a major target likely missing Sunday's must-win Washington Football Team game, could help be on the way from a rookie?

ASHBURN, Va. - Antonio Gandy-Golden's rookie season has been an injury-filled disappointment. But now, he has a chance at redemption.

On the eve of the most important football game in this region since the disastrous end of the 2016 regular season and with stud receiver Terry McLaurin listed as doubtful, Gandy-Golden has been promoted to the 53 as expected and veteran receiver Dontrelle Inman, who fell out of favor partially because of poor blocking in Pittsburgh on a key play, has been released.

The news was expected but first mentioned by NFL Network and Ian Rapoport.

Gandy-Golden, the fourth-round rookie out of Liberty, has played all of five games and has but one reception is coming back to try and save the day.

That's right. One reception on four targets for three yards - and Gandy-Golden hasn't played since Week 7 in New Jersey, when he and fellow fourth-round rookie Saahdiq Charles were both lost early in an agonizing loss to the Giants.

"AGG," as many refer to him, actually has more rushing yards (22) on one jet-sweep handoff (Cleveland) than receiving yards, receptions, targets and games played combined (13).

Gandy-Golden has been practicing for the last two weeks and the sense was he was getting promoted regardless.

“AGG looked good," Rivera said on Thursday. "He had another good day of practice. We’ll see how he is tomorrow and then we’ll see how he is Saturday (today) and then we’ll make a decision on that.”

As Fish noted on Christmas Day, the Washington Football Team is dealing with massive injury questions beyond receiver for Sunday's must-win affair against Ron Rivera's former team, the Carolina Panthers. That's the reason for the elevation QB Steven Montez from the practice squad as well.

We know a win and a Giants loss up the road in Baltimore leads to a NFC East title and a stress-free Week 17.

A loss by the WFT and/or a Giants win leads to chaos as the burgundy and gold would head to Philadelphia to wrap up the regular season. ... and still, ideally, a playoff berth.

It seems as if the Washington crew has one choice at receiver. Roll the dice on AGG and hope.