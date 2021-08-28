One More Spot: Which WFT DBs Will Make The Team?

Entering the offseason there was some concern surrounding the Washington Football Team secondary. Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland, and Kamren Curl were the only sure members of the 2021 roster at the time. How things have changed this preseason.

Head coach Ron Rivera has already gone on record stating the secondary presents the toughest challenge for him and the WFT brain trust ahead of next Tuesday's cut-down deadline. But just how competitive is it really?

As of now, the three secured defensive back spots are still intact as Fuller, Moreland, and Curl have done nothing to hurt their status on the team. The additions of William Jackson III and Bobby McCain during the offseason ups the number to five. Then, the resurgence of Landon Collins, and the play of third-round rookie Benjamin St-Juste has seven spots accounted for before we start having difficult conversations.

Between the cornerbacks and safeties, it's not unusual for NFL teams to carry eight defensive backs into the regular season. The math shows there is one job open, maybe two if the team carries nine.

There are seven jobs spoken for, leaving six men fighting for what could be the final spot.

Torry McTyer, Danny Johnson, Darryl Roberts, Troy Apke, Deshazor Everett, Jeremy Reaves, and fifth-round rookie Darrick Forrest are all in one last desperate race to the finish line.

There are three safeties who figure to be on the roster already in Collins, Curl, and McCain. And there are four cornerbacks. This lends some common logic to the thought the eighth guy in the group will likely be a safety.

Everett was a team captain in 2020 with a big special teams track record. Apke is technically a cornerback now but comes from safety roots. That versatility and his own special teams ability, make him a prime candidate as well.

McTyer has been a hero of training camp of sorts, and recent comments from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio have spoken to his versatility as well.

For this exercise, those three seem to be at the top of the heap entering this evening's festivities.

But the race is far from over, and each man figures to have his opportunities for showcasing to coaches why they can't afford to not have him on their roster.

Get ready. It could be a photo finish.