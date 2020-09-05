Washington Football Team Roster Tracker

Keep up with as much of the news, rumors and speculation on the Washington Football Team this weekend right here.

On Friday, the WFT released future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson in a surprising move.

We have full coverage.

On Saturday morning, the team was faced with getting the roster to 53 by 4 PM ET.

As 'Washington Football" first reported, veteran linebacker Donald Payne is expected to be one of the cuts per a league source.

Assuming Payne does get released (nothing is official until it is from the team), that would leave Reuben Foster and Jared Norris in contention for possibly one final spot.

That's assuming Thomas Davis, Cole Holcomb, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jon Bostic and rookie Khaleke Hudson are on the roster and the WFT takes a total of six linebackers.

Per John Keim, the WFT plans to put Reuben Foster on injured reserve.

In addition, a source tells "Washington Football" on SI.com that young cornerback Ryan Lewis is also expected to be released.

The WFT has plenty of intrigue at the position because of some injuries to Kendall Fuller and possibly Aaron Colvin.

The situation for Simeon Thomas is unclear. He hasn't been at practice recently and is still facing with a short suspension to start the season.

Offensive lineman Timon Parris has reportedly been released via Adam Schefter.

Another offensive lineman and more are reportedly gone as well.

Safety Sean Davis did not make the roster either (not a surprise in my opinion) which probably means rookie Kam Curl is on.

Trey Quinn also has reportedly been cut which is good news for Cam Sims or Isaiah Wright and possibly both.

Jordan Brailford had a good camp but it looks like rookie James Smith Williams may have beaten him out.

Another move on the offensive line that was mostly expected.

This is good news for Marcus Baugh at tight end.

Also good news (as expected) for interior offensive lineman and rookie, Keith Ismael.

Ryan Bee has been released, a source confirmed to 'Washington Football' on SI.com.

This is further indication of James Smith-Williams making the initial 53 but obviously not confirmed just yet. Sam Fortier of the Washington Post had the news first.

