Which Sport Did Antonio Gibson Quit to Become Washington's 1,000-Yard Rusher?

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson had his final press conference on Monday and an unexpected topic came up.

Why he quit high school soccer.

"You've got people making me fall, I'm falling in the mud, I'm cold, it's raining," Gibson said. "This (soccer) ain't a sport I love."

Football was a different story.

In two years as a receiver/running back on the varsity at Eagle's Landing High School in McDonough, Georgia, Gibson produced 1,604 total yards and 24 touchdowns.

"Football in the rain ... I'm cool with that," Gibson said.

The former Memphis wide receiver/running back had a career-high 1,037 rushing yards with the WFT in 2021. He reached the 1,000-yard mark in the season-ending victory over the New York Giants last Sunday.

"He's doing a really good job of carrying the load for us back there," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said about Gibson. "I think the No. 1 thing I've noticed throughout the whole season with him is his yards after contact. There's not too many guys that are taking him down on that first hit."

In 2020, Gibson ran the ball 170 times. In 2021, he increased his carries to 258.

"You want the ball in your hand, and that's what they're doing," Gibson said. "I'm fine with that. I just gotta keep making plays ... trusting the team and keep pounding."

Next Fall Gibson will enter his third season in the NFL. He's becoming the heart and soul of Washington's offense. It doesn't look like he'll be quitting football anytime soon.