Skip to main content

Which Sport Did Antonio Gibson Quit to Become Washington's 1,000-Yard Rusher?

Gibson reveals why he quit soccer in high school and stuck with football.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson had his final press conference on Monday and an unexpected topic came up.

Why he quit high school soccer.

"You've got people making me fall, I'm falling in the mud, I'm cold, it's raining," Gibson said. "This (soccer) ain't a sport I love."

Football was a different story. 

In two years as a receiver/running back on the varsity at Eagle's Landing High School in McDonough, Georgia, Gibson produced 1,604 total yards and 24 touchdowns.

Recommended Articles

Left to Right: Jessie Bates III, Antonio Gibson
Play

Which Sport Did Antonio Gibson Quit to Become Washington's 1,000-Yard Rusher?

Gibson reveals why he quit soccer in high school and stuck with football.

4 minutes ago
deshaun ron
Play

Washington Trade for Deshaun Watson? Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up on Rumors

Ron Rivera: “This organization will be able to do what it needs to do, OK? And that’s all I’m going to say on that.”

2 hours ago
USATSI_17479102_168388359_lowres
Play

Washington Power Rankings: Ending on a High But Needing QB?

The soon-to-be-renamed franchise decides where to go and what to do with football’s most important position.

2 hours ago

"Football in the rain ... I'm cool with that," Gibson said.

The former Memphis wide receiver/running back had a career-high 1,037 rushing yards with the WFT in 2021. He reached the 1,000-yard mark in the season-ending victory over the New York Giants last Sunday.

"He's doing a really good job of carrying the load for us back there," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said about Gibson. "I think the No. 1 thing I've noticed throughout the whole season with him is his yards after contact. There's not too many guys that are taking him down on that first hit."

In 2020, Gibson ran the ball 170 times. In 2021, he increased his carries to 258. 

"You want the ball in your hand, and that's what they're doing," Gibson said. "I'm fine with that. I just gotta keep making plays ... trusting the team and keep pounding."

Next Fall Gibson will enter his third season in the NFL. He's becoming the heart and soul of Washington's offense. It doesn't look like he'll be quitting football anytime soon.

Left to Right: Jessie Bates III, Antonio Gibson
News

Which Sport Did Antonio Gibson Quit to Become Washington's 1,000-Yard Rusher?

4 minutes ago
deshaun ron
News

Washington Trade for Deshaun Watson? Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up on Rumors

2 hours ago
USATSI_17479102_168388359_lowres
News

Washington Power Rankings: Ending on a High But Needing QB?

2 hours ago
adf1dcca-77bb-4568-8c9c-6dee0d7adf42-USP_NFL__Washington_Football_Team_at_Buffalo_Bills
News

Good Look: Washington Players Comment on Future of Team Name and Uniform

Jan 10, 2022
Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen
News

Will Offensive Stalwart Brandon Scherff Stay in Washington?

Jan 10, 2022
Washington Football Team Fan
News

2022 Schedule: Who Will Washington Play, and Where?

Jan 10, 2022
hein block phil
News

Building Blocks: What's Only Position Ron Rivera Has Confidence in Moving Forward?

Jan 10, 2022
watson wash ro
News

Washington NFL Coach Tracker: Flores Fired by Dolphins; Would Deshaun Watson Veto WFT Trade?

Jan 10, 2022