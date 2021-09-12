WFT Injury News: Ryan Fitzpatrick Out

The Washington Football Team could be down its top quarterback.

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team is down its top quarterback.

With nine minutes left in the second quarter, Fitzpatrick was lined up in the shotgun and found himself on the ground with a big hit from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury on the play and left the game.

READ MORE: Washington Gives Workout to Former Giants Starter, Moves Jared Norris to Roster: NFL Tracker

Before exiting the contest, Fitzpatrick was quiet in his Washington debut. He threw three completions on six attempts for just 13 yards. He also ran the ball once for two yards.

With Fitzpatrick heading to the locker room, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke enters the game under center.

This is a familiar feeling for the 28 year old journeyman.

Heinicke also came in relief when he last appeared for the WFT in January during the team's NFL Wild Card Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the game, he threw 26 completions on 44 attempts, 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Heinicke also ran six times for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Heinicke finished the drive for Washington with two incompletions that led to Tress Way's second punt of the afternoon.

As of the time of publication, there is no word on whether Fitzpatrick will return to the game. But for the time being, Heinicke is in at quarterback.

UPDATE - 2:41 PM ET: Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for the game.

We will continue to update this developing story.

CONTINUE READING: Which WFT Rookie WRs Will Get Chance to Shine in Samuel's Absence?