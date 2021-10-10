WFT OT Cosmi Out with Ankle Injury

Washington will be without its star offensive tackle for the rest of the game

Already playing without veteran guard Brandon Scherff, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury, the Washington Football Team will play the rest of its game against the New Orleans Saints without offensive tackle Sam Cosmi.

Cosmi was injured in the second quarter and left the game to be evaluated in the medical tent on the Washington sideline. The team tweeted Cosmi was questionable to return.

He quickly returned, but after one play fell to the turf and remained on the ground while being evaluated by medical personnel. Cosmi left the field and the team confirmed he was out for the rest of the game.

Three key members of the roster were already ruled out before Sunday with Scherff, receivers Dyami Brown and Cam Sims all missing due to injury.

Wes Schweitzer and Saahdiq Charles are next on the depth chart and should see some action at guard and tackle, and the New Orleans defense is beginning to get pressure on quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

New Orleans is also beginning to suffer some injuries in the game on the defensive side of the ball.

Heinicke has one interception on the day and has missed some receivers behind the patchwork offensive line. With a struggling kicker in Dustin Hopkins, Washington coach Ron Rivera attempted to go for a fourth-and 10 near midfield and was unsuccessful, turning the ball over on downs.

