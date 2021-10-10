    • October 10, 2021
    WFT OT Cosmi OUT with Ankle Injury

    Washington will be without its star offensive tackle for the rest of the game
    Author:

    Already playing without veteran guard Brandon Scherff, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury, the Washington Football Team will play the rest of its game against the New Orleans Saints without offensive tackle Sam Cosmi.

    READ MORE: Holcomb Interception Leads To Early Field Goal as WFT Trails Saints

    Cosmi was injured in the second quarter and left the game to be evaluated in the medical tent on the Washington sideline. The team tweeted Cosmi was questionable to return. 

    He quickly returned, but after one play fell to the turf and remained on the ground while being evaluated by medical personnel. Cosmi left the field and the team confirmed he was out for the rest of the game.

    READ MORE: Week 5 Inactives for Washington Football Team vs New Orleans Saints

    WFT OT Cosmi Out with Ankle Injury

