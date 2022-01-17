Building Blocks: Can Washington Win With Young O-Lineman Sam Cosmi?

Offensive lineman Sam Cosmi is entering his second season in the NFL. Washington's offense may have already found its next piece of the puzzle.

After a season full of injuries and contracting COVID-19, Washington Football Team offensive lineman Sam Cosmi still put together an impressive rookie season.

He finished with the 11th-highest run-block grade in the NFL and the third-highest overall grade among rookie offensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus.

"You can see the work that he takes from the practice field and how he takes it to the game," WFT offensive line coach Travelle Wharton said. "He's not making the same mistakes as a rookie will make over and over ... that's a big positive."

The former Texas standout said he wants to improve his consistency in all aspects of his game, whether it's being more physical in pass protection or better handwork.

"[I can] figure out myself and figure what I need to do better and reevaluate myself," Cosmi said about his mindset this offseason.

The former 2021 second-rounder said he's heading back to Texas for his first NFL offseason. A plus will be having his mom's homemade cooking again.

He noted his home menu will include mamaliga. It's a Romanian porridge dish with cottage cheese and bacon, and chicken and shrimp alfredo.

"I'm not over 300 pounds for no reason," Cosmi said.

OK, back to football.

At the beginning of last season, NFL Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt had some high praise for Cosmi.

"So the fact that Washington released right tackle Morgan Moses ... a solid veteran who didn't miss a start [in the 2020-21] season ... tells you how highly the team values Cosmi," Brandt said.