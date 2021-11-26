Publish date:
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll ‘Can See and Feel the Strength’ Of Washington WR Terry McLaurin
Seahawks head coach was asked about Washington's No. 1 receiving option ahead of the Week 12 matchup
Seahawks ‘Can See and Feel the Strength’ Of WR McLaurin
Seahawks head coach was asked about Washington's No. 1 receiving option ahead of the Week 12 matchup
LISTEN: Why Is Washington's Offense Trending Up?
Locked On Washington Football Team: Logan Paulsen breaks down Taylor Heinicke & the Washington Football Team offensive surge!
How to Watch WFT vs. Seattle: Can Washington Turn Season Around?
The WFT's second primetime game of the year comes against the Seahawks who're trying to save its season, while Washington looks to further its year past the regular season.