WFT vs. Seattle GAMEDAY: Are Playoffs Realistic?

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has proven once again to never count out his team. Washington went from having a "dead" season to a team that's slowly rising into contention in the NFC playoff picture. WFT's next challenge will be back at home to face the 3-7 Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

"We're not satisfied," defensive end Jonathan Allen said. "We know there's a lot of mistakes we've made. I think it's good for us to see success on the field."

The WFT may be seeing even more success if wide receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas can play in this week's game. Samuel nearly played last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and Thomas may soon be off IR.

"They both looked pretty good [and practiced] pretty well," Rivera said this week about Thomas and Samuel.

Samuel has yet to play since Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. Thomas last played in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is already creating success with players like receiver DeAndre Carter, Cam Sims and Adam Humphries. Who knows what the ceiling can be for this offense if Washington's No. 2 receiver and starting tight end return?

ODDS: The spread is EVEN; Total 46.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 3-7 against the spread this season.

FUN FACT: Heinicke will be making his first-ever MNF start against Seattle.

INJURY REPORT: Washington offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, center Tyler Larsen and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones did not practice this week. Running back Antonio Gibson, linebacker Cole Holcomb, wide receiver Adam Humphries, running back J.D. McKissic, receiver Curtis Samuel and offensive tackle Brandon Scherff were limited. Tight end John Bates and defensive end Shaka Toney were full participants.

GAME TIME: 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 29

LOCATION: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

TV/RADIO: ESPN, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9

THE FINAL WORD: "Big body guy, wide range, he can catch a lot of balls and he's a matchup problem down there. So, you've seen it over the years, you kind of throw a ball high to him and that's a matchup we like." - WFT quarterback Taylor Heinicke on tight end Logan Thomas.