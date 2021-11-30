Will Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel Play for WFT vs Seattle Seahawks?

One of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, the Washington Football Team plays host to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to close out Week 12.

The concern all week leading into this critical game for coach Ron Rivera and the Burgundy and Gold squad was whether reinforcements would be on the way.

We found out early Monday that tight end Logan Thomas was activated from the injured reserve. And will be active against Seattle.

Joining Thomas is receiver Curtis Samuel, who is active for the first time since a Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Both returnees are expected to be on pitch counts as they get their full football conditioning back after extended absences.

WFT (4-6) can use all the help it can get as it tries to remain in the NFC playoff picture.

Not dressing for Washington will be wide receivers Dax Milne and Antonio Gandy-Golden, cornerback Corn Elder, defensive end Bunmi Rotimi, offensive lineman Tyler Larson, and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

For the Seahawks, who lost rookie cornerback Tre Brown for the season after last week, the big question surrounded defensive back D.J. Reed.

Reed is going to dress in hopes of helping stop Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Thomas, and Samuel, but will be without some other players.

Quarterback Jacob Easton is inactive along with running backs Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer, cornerback Nigel Warrior, center Dakoda Shepley, guard Damien Lewis and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.

It's a must-win for bother teams, as Washington looks to continue its hot streak, and the Seahawks try to stop the bleeding.