Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Can Hot WFT Rally To Win NFC East?

    Ron Rivera's team has now won three in a row and are inching closer to the Cowboys atop the NFC East - The Washington Football Daily Blitz Podcast
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team beat the Seattle Seahawks Monday night, 17-15, on a national stage, and in dramatic fashion. This was not the kind of game Washington fans are used to seeing their team win, especially against a Seattle team that has knocked it out of the playoffs in two of its last four appearances

    Three wins in a row for Washington is not a fluke. This team is improving. The roster depth is producing benefits. The quarterback is quietly becoming a franchise leader.

    Most importantly - and surprisingly - the defense is playing lights-out without two of its biggest stars (Chase Young and Montez Sweat).

    In its last four games against Denver, Tampa Bay, Carolina, and Seattle, Washington held its opponent under 300 total yards. Throw in the game before Denver, against Green Bay, the trend almost continues as the Packers had gained 304.

    Quarterback Taylor Heinicke played well again, completing 27 of 35 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. That interception wasn't a bad throw, merely a ball misplayed by the receiver and deflected into the arms of a defender.

    Recommended Articles

    IUHRZXTQVKKJI356DTPFI33TDE
    Play

    WATCH: Can Hot WFT Rally To Win NFC East?

    Ron Rivera's team has won three in a row and is inching closer to the Cowboys atop the NFC East

    2 minutes ago
    558EC523-377C-4585-A9F6-B01CC697CD5D

    Washington Signs Another New Kicker: NFL Tracker

    Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

    54 minutes ago
    rg3
    Play

    RGIII Writing 'Explosive Tell-All' Book on Washington Football Team

    RG3, the former WFT quarterback, has announced plans to write a book titled "Surviving Washington,'' which is being describing as an “explosive tell-all” about the franchise.

    3 hours ago

    It didn't hurt, either, as two plays later, Washington's defense got the ball back on a fumble recovery.

    Could it be this team is getting hot just at the right time? It's a long season, the first-ever NFL 17-game season, so a lot can still happen. Washington is just 11 games into it, but things are looking up for a franchise that needs something good to happen to it.

    Washington won the NFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 record. It will most certainly surpass the seven-win mark with six games still to play.

    Current East leader, 7-4 Dallas, is in a nosedive, losers of three of its last four, and dealing with internal COVID-19 protocol issues that could derail the season even further.

    If WFT can remain hot, and if the defense can continue to perform well, then a repeat of NFC East champions is not out of reach.

    IUHRZXTQVKKJI356DTPFI33TDE
    News

    WATCH: Can Hot WFT Rally To Win NFC East?

    2 minutes ago
    558EC523-377C-4585-A9F6-B01CC697CD5D
    News

    Washington Signs Another New Kicker: NFL Tracker

    54 minutes ago
    rg3
    News

    RGIII Writing 'Explosive Tell-All' Book on Washington Football Team

    3 hours ago
    Antonio Gibson
    News

    Ground 'n Pound: How Washington Bullied Seattle

    5 hours ago
    mckiss dive ss
    News

    McKissic Stars in WFT Win; Neck Injury Update

    7 hours ago
    F620F25F-0C4B-4E5B-B4D7-FFD8CDF37B3B
    News

    Washington Runs Through Seattle, Seventh in NFC Playoff Race

    16 hours ago
    shaka russ ss
    News

    Clocked! Washington Hogs The Ball, Beats Seahawks

    17 hours ago
    F620F25F-0C4B-4E5B-B4D7-FFD8CDF37B3B
    News

    Washington in Position to Catch Dallas Cowboys

    17 hours ago