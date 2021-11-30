Washington Runs Through Seattle, Seventh in NFC Playoff Race

With a 17-15 nail-biting win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Football Team improved to 3-0 since the bye week, and continues resurrect its season.

Here are our 10 observations from the fifth WFT win of the year.

1. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin came into Monday night needing just one catch to reach 200 for his career. He needed four to surpass the great Gary Clark for most in franchise history through three seasons.

After his Week 12 performance, McLaurin is the leading receiver through three seasons in Washington history, and still has six games to go.

2. Likewise, running back Antonio Gibson entered the game needing 104 rushing yards to reach 1,500 in his young career.

Helping his team secure the win, Gibson ended up with 111 yards rushing and a nice milestone in the wide-receiver-turned-running-back's young career.

3. After failing to record a sack for the third straight game, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen remains two away from 25 in his career.

Allen is sack-less since coming out of the bye week. He entered the break on a two-game sack streak.

4. Washington's offensive issues this season has resided mostly in the red zone, converting opportunities into touchdowns just 46.88 percent of the time.

Seahawks entered Week 12 with the fifth-best red zone defense.

Washington got into Seattle’s red zone four times, and came away with two touchdowns and a field goal.

5. On defense, WFT's vulnerabilities have been primarily on third down. Entering Week 12, Washington was dead last in the NFL with opponents converting 52.99 percent on third down.

Facing a Seahawks offense almost equally bad in converting on third down -- 30th in the league -- Washington’s defense surrendered first downs on just 33 percent of attempts.

6. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter didn’t have an NFL touchdown entering the year. He has three now and continues to contribute on nearly a weekly basis.

With his four catches and 42 yards, Carter plays an important role in the development of the offense. More importantly, he allowed the team to keep receiver Curtis Samuel on his pitch count for his first game back since Week 4.

7. Since coming out of the bye, quarterback Taylor Heinicke is either getting a lot better at making smart decisions or the offense better suits his style of play.

Or maybe it’s both. Either way, it’s got the Washington Football Team looking like one of the better teams for the back half of the season. Just in time.

8. Short yardage plays continue to be a problem. Washington’s offense faced third and 5 or less eight times, converting just three.

9. J.D. McKissic may not have helped your fantasy football team, but he sure helped his WFT before leaving in the fourth quarter due to an injury.

Between he and Gibson, the two backs combined for more than 40 touches, getting involved in nearly two-thirds of the team’s offensive plays.

10. The Washington Football Team is now seventh in the NFC playoff race, and closing on the Dallas Cowboys. Should Dallas lose Thursday and WFT win Sunday, the two would battle for first place in just two weeks.