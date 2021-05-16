Washington Football Team Sees Front-Office And Scouting Shuffle

Change is a part of building the right culture in an NFL building - and Ron Rivera has overseen a lot of it.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team have made many changes to their front office since Ron Rivera took over in January of 2020.

Out with the old, in with the new. That pattern continued recently with regional scout Matt Evans leaving and earlier this offseason, with Washington parting ways with Cole Spencer.

Change was expected, not only last offseason but this one as well - and there's a reason why the building in Ashburn has become affectionately known as "Carolina North.''

Hiring Martin Mayhew was not directly connected to the Panthers, but coach Rivera was part of the process in hiring a GM to replace Dave Gettleman in Charlotte and Mayhew was interviewed as part of that search.

Mayhew is also represented by the same agents, so that could have helped seal the deal here in Washington.

Otherwise, many here are from the Panthers organization, starting with new GM Marty Hurney ... but last year was when Rivera did much of the real work, hiring Eric Stokes, Donnie Warren, Rob Rogers and most of his old coaching staff from Carolina.

Most recently, Jeff Beathard, the son of Hall of Famer and former Washington GM Bobby, joined the WFT along with Sheldon White, who worked with Martin Mayhew in Detroit.

When new folks roll in, that means others are going to leave. The top departure was Kyle Smith. Smith departed earlier this offseason for Atlanta.

He wasn't getting the GM job here and as we reported at the time, there was a bit of friction behind the scenes between Smith and Rogers.

Washington then let go of a couple of scouts, including Spencer, who was once thought to be a fast-riser in the building.

Most recently, they lost Evans, who covered the all-important South East region that Smith used to run before his promotion.

While Smith went to the Falcons, Evans wound up with the New England Patriots and Spencer joined the Carolina Panthers as their director of college scouting, under GM Scott Fitterer and new assistant GM, Dan Morgan

Scouting staffs change all the time, so there's nothing strange here. But it's interesting because Washington so far has been able to retain their director of college personnel, Tim Gribble, who was promoted by Rivera to his current position after Smith was promoted in Rivera's first month on the job.

Change is always the one certain in the NFL.