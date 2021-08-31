Cam Newton Shouldn't Head To WFT? — Here's Why

Believe it or not, the Washington Football Team should steer clear of the former Patriots quarterback

The NFL is a cruel world. If you don't think so, ask Cam Newton.

The New England Patriots quarterback was just five years removed from being named the league MVP when entering training camp. Overall, his preseason was strong entering the second season under head coach Bill Belichick. Things seemed to be trending up for the 32-year-old QB.

Until they weren't.

Mac Jones was named the Patriots' starter Tuesday morning. Newton, who signed a one-year incentive deal, was released minutes later, thus looking for one last go-around as a starter in the NFL.

The first thing that came to mind by most fans was would the Washington Football Team be interested? After all, both WFT head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner have worked with him in the past.

Spoiler alert WFT fans: it's not happening.

READ MORE: Washington Cuts Barber, Clears Job For Rookie RB Patterson

More importantly, it shouldn't be a question.

When looking back as the Rivera-Newton relationship in Carolina, things were good for as long as they could be. Rivera wanted the former Heisman winner as his top guy when joining the squad in 2011.

Newton delivered for seven of the nine seasons they worked together. Best off all, the two will forever be enshrined in the history of the organization for their 15-1 record and a NFC title in 2015 that helped Newton win his MVP.

There's a difference between coaches and players. All it takes is a coach to change the playbook and they'll receive another chance to revitalize their career. Quarterbacks past their prime are lucky to be considered a backup, let alone a starter.

The Newton of 2015 is long gone. All that remains is a player that has the intangibles to be good, but not the mechanics.

Since 2014, Newton has only completed 60% of his passes twice. He also hasn't played a full season since 2018, leading to durability concerns as well. As for the arm strength? That's all but a hollow shell.

READ MORE: Washington Cutdown Tracker Info Here

Sure, his legs will keep drives alive, but Washington's point of emphasis this offseason was to expand their deep plays. It's why Ryan Fitzpatrick was the clear-cut favorite in free agency after the team missed out on the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes.

Despite splitting reps with Tua Tagovailoa in his final season with the Dolphins, the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick averaged 7.4 adjusted yards per passing attempt. Newton averaged 6.4 with New England.

As of late, Fitzpatrick has also looked to be the better of the two when passing. In his two seasons with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has thrown for 5,620 yards and 33 touchdowns against 21 interceptions. In Newton's last two prominent seasons (2018, 2020), he threw for 6,052 yards and 32 touchdowns against 23 interceptions.

The QBR, however, is in Fitz's favor. During that span, his average hovered at 90.5. Newton's was 50.1.

If that's not enough to end the debate, keep in mind that Newton could have been in Washington last season. When Rivera was hired, there were already reports that then-second-year QB Dwayne Haskins wasn't the answer for his offense.

READ MORE: Former Washington QB Haskins: Surviving Steelers Cutdown?

That led to speculation that Newton could be headed to D.C.

Instead, Rivera traded a fifth-round pick for Panthers QB Kyle Allen, who started in 12 games when Newton was hurt. Allen is currently QB No. 3 on the depth chart and might not be on the roster by the day's end.

That telling enough? No? What about this offseason? Newton could have reunited with Rivera again, but chose to take a one-year deal in New England?

Did the phone even ring for Newton from Rivera?

Fitzpatrick is better adjusted for what Turner is trying to run. More than that, he's built a rapport with names like Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas, the top two receivers from a season ago.

Even if Newton were to sign, how long until he picks up the offense? Week 2? Week 4? And what if Fitzpatrick is thriving? Can Rivera justifiably pull him while he's hot?

The Newton era could be ending on a sour note. In most cases, every fan loves the comeback story.

The history of Newton and Rivera, plus the upside of Washington creates a Hollywood script in the making should he be offered a deal. They could walk away into the sunset as champions, something they just fell short of in Carolina.

This is the NFL, though. It's not the box office. And sometimes, those storybook endings don't always end with a happy ever after.

CONTINUE READING: Washington Cuts WR Gandy-Golden