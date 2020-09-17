Washington Football Team Signs 2, Releases 2

The Washington Football Team in advance of Sunday's showdown in the desert made a couple of small, cosmetic moves to their practice squad on Thursday.

Ben Standig of The Athletic was first to report Wednesday on the plan to sign tight end Temarrick Hemingway.

The club also inked a young, speedy receiver in Jeff Badet, which his agent announced first on Thursday morning.

In corresponding roster moves, the Washington Football Team also released another tight end, Hale Hentges, who was with the team last year and actually caught a touchdown pass from Dwayne Haskins against the Giants.

They also let go of receiver Shelton Gibson. Both players were on the practice squad.

