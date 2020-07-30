Washington Football Team Signs A Corner

Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera indicated earlier this week that cornerback was a concern on his defense.

On Thursday, the organization took a step towards trying to find a diamond in the rough solution:

They claimed Cornerback Ryan Lewis off waivers, who was last with the Miami Dolphins.

From my great colleague Alain Poupart in Miami of 'All Dolphins' on SI.com:

A quick scouting report: "Ryan Lewis was one of several (and we do many several) young cornerbacks who got playing time with the Dolphins and he certainly wasn't the worst. It actually was a bit of a surprise that the Dolphins waived him earlier this week. He had one pick against Cleveland when he undercut a quick slant and would have had a second had he managed to stay in bounds on a deep pass. Lewis, who played at Pitt, has bounced around since entering the NFL, but he's not somebody without potential."

Follow Alain Poupart for excellent Dolphins coverage on twitter as well.

When I asked Rivera if he had a championship caliber defense, he listed a lot of the positives.

When he got to the corner spot after going around the horn with praise, he said "another thing is how is our corner situation going to play out? We have a lot of guys that have had a lot of success. How are they going to mesh? How is the line going to impact our coverage?"

Not exactly an admission but you can often read between the lines.

Lewis joins a group that includes Ronald Darby, Kendall Fuller, Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland, Aaron Colvin and Simeon Thomas.

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621