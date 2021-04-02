Washington Football Team Signs Another Receiver/Returner

The Washington Football Team has rebuilt a large part of their receiver group this offseason and the moves keep on coming.

ASHBURN, Va. -- DeAndre Carter is coming aboard to the Washington Football Team.

Carter, 27, has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

To say Carter is well-traveled is a major understatement.

Carter has experience as both a punt and kick returner. Washington brought back Danny Johnson, who was the team's primary kick returner last year.

They also signed Adam Humphries last week, but he's had injury issues in his career so it would be surprising to see Humphries in any sort of regular role as a returner.

Carter's averaged 9.3 yards per punt return in his career and 21.8 per kick.

Last year in Chicago, he only had one catch as a receiver for eight yards so don't expect much in that regard.

He did have 33 combined catches for Houston in the two years before that and served in both return roles for Chicago in 2020.

Washington has now added Curtis Samuel and Humphries to the receiver room along with Carter, who is clearly not assured a roster spot but his presence continues to put significant pressure on Steven Sims Jr. and also Antonio Gandy-Golden to be more consistent (Sims Jr.) and reliable (Gandy-Golden).

Gandy-Golden still has room to grow and will be given much more of a chance than Sims will but he's not assured of sticking either. It would be a surprise if 'AGG' doesn't make the roster, but it cannot be ruled out following a lost rookie season.

Isaiah Wright and Jeff Badet are clearly on the roster bubble as well.