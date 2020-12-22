Is Kendricks Signing A WFT Act Of Desperation?

The Washington Football Team is desperate for help at the linebacker spot with several starters hurt. They may have found it.

ASHBURN, Va. - On Sunday, the Washington Football Team played without starting linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kevin Pierre-Louis. They lost Shaun Dion Hamilton during the game to an elbow injury and he is reportedly being placed on injured reserve.

They are beyond desperate. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

As Fish wrote earlier on Monday: the WFT have poached Mychal Kendricks off the Seahawks practice squad on Monday, a player with a "reputation'' who now returns to the NFC East.

Kendricks was drafted by the Eagles and won a Super Bowl with them before joining Cleveland.

While with the Browns, Kendricks was charged and ultimately then plead guilty to insider trading charges in a wild legal case.

Kendricks, according to reports, is due once again to be sentenced for the charges he plead guilty to on January 13, 2021.

If the Washington Football Team wins the NFC East, they'll host a playoff game at home on either January 9 or 10. If they win that game and the sentencing date holds form for Kendricks, it could come in the middle of preparation for a road playoff game in the divisional round for the WFT.

We're not being overly dramatic about that moment being about "prison'' or even about "sentencing'' here. But "distraction''? Yes. And "prison'' later? That would figure to weigh on any person's mind.

As for the football fit, Kendricks is a veteran and versatile fit at the linebacker position with Hamilton out for the year and the two other starters in doubt for a must-win game with the NFC East on the line against Carolina.

Kendricks should be available for Sunday's game with the NFL COVID protocols program, because he's been tested on a regular basis with Seattle.

Depending on the health of Holcomb and Pierre-Louis, he could quickly take on a big role. Why?

On Sunday, Thomas Davis Sr. played 22 snaps out of 57 on defense and at one point was on the field when he wasn't supposed to be out of the two-minute warning in the first half. Davis scurried off the field at the last second, after a late correction, and appeared to be in the line of fire of a coach on the sideline.

Rookie Khaleke Hudson played 28 snaps (along with 21 on special teams) and had five tackles plus a quarterback hit.

For now, the WFT just needs healthy bodies and linebackers who can just put their uniform pants on.

They'll have to worry about the headlines and potential ramifications after this Sunday, assuming they clinch the division and a home playoff game ... right before Kendricks is due to be sentenced.