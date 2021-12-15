BREAKING: Washington Signs New QB in Response to COVID

Skip to main content
    BREAKING: Washington Signs New QB as Kyle Allen Moving to COVID List

    Author:

    The Washington Football Team roster is becoming the very embodiment of a COVID outbreak … and the “running out of bodies” theme is now extending to the quarterback room.

    Starter Taylor Heinicke remains lined up to be the starter thus week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's battered and bruised (including his knee) from the 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a game he was forced to exit for a time, thus giving way to the backup Allen.

    The WFT original plan, of course, was for incoming vet Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as the No. 1 QB. But he injured a hip in Week 1 and later underwent surgery that put an end to his 2021 NFL season.

    Kyle Shurmur is in the building as he is on the practice squad. And now the Football Tram has signed QB Jordan Ta'amu to the practice squad, per his agent.

    If Allen does indeed move to the COVID list, that would place a dozen members of the WFT roster in that status. That list includes defensive line standout Jonathan Allen. There is also reportedly a staffer who works for the WFT who has tested positive for the new COVID strain, omicron, the first such case in the NFL.

    The Washington Football Team has been pushed into a higher level of COVID protocol as a result of the outbreak. The WFT remains in playoff contention with its 6-7 record.

