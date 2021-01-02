WFT Signs QB To Replace Haskins - Who Hires New Agents

It's been another interesting Washington Football Team week following the release of Dwayne Haskins, and now the man that replaces him jumps to the 53

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Friday that Steven Montez would be signed to the WFT 53-man roster, officially on Saturday to replace Dwayne Haskins.

Washington had the extra spot after whacking the former first-round pick this week and Montez was out of options on the expanded game-day elevation rules from the practice squad, so signing him to the main roster was the only reasonable decision.

It's still more than possible that Alex Smith either doesn't play or might be knocked out of Sunday night's game early, so the expectation is that Montez will be active along with Taylor Heinicke and Smith if he doesn't have a setback.

Montez has yet to take one single game rep, but has been with the organization since signing out of Colorado, right after the NFL Draft.

Smith was limited again on Friday for a second consecutive day but is trending towards being able to play in a win-and-in contest to wrap up the regular season.

The man that Montez will replace on the roster has new agents, per a report from ESPN.

That's a huge boost for Haskins, who needs to find a patient and friendly home and a lot more than that. For Mike Tomlin and Eric Bieniemy to be represented by the same agency ... it is fun to speculate on a connection that Haskins could wind up in Pittsburgh, Kansas City or wherever hot coaching candidate Bieniemy lands.

Carolina reportedly also has some interest in Haskins. When talking to several sources around the NFL, the book on Haskins seems to be a quarterback you can survive with and not thrive with, if he doesn't improve a lot of elements in his game and life.

No matter where Haskins ends up ... we say he needs to sit, practice, absorb and learn. He should not follow the advice of Robert Griffin III if it is offered. Griffin immediately went to a place where he could start, play and get beat up (Cleveland). Haskins should go to a contending team with a older veteran quarterback (Pittsburgh, Tampa?) so that he can figure himself and his career out.