Washington Football Team Signs Two Veteran Free Agents

The Washington Football Team did exactly what Ron Rivera told us they would do - they signed a couple of young veteran free agents

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has signed two young veteran free agents on Wednesday night: cornerback Linden Stephens and tight end Deon Yelder.

Yelder is added to the mix of Sammis Reyes, rookie fourth-round draft pick John Bates, Marcus Baugh, Temmarick Hemmingway, Tyrone Swoops and starter Logan Thomas for a total of three spots that are normally afforded to the 53-man roster.

The latest tight end added to the mix comes from Kansas City, where he was not tendered as a restricted free agent.

Yelder is 26 years old and had seven catches for a grand total of 36 yards in 14 games in 2020 and also was active for the Super Bowl, playing six snaps for the Chiefs.

He played almost 200 offensive snaps and 89 special-teams snaps for Andy Reid and the Chiefs, whom he was with for three years.

Yelder was also a part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl title run in 2019, playing in all of their playoff games.

As for Stephens: He’s a 26 year-old corner who played 13 games for the Seahawks last season and made three tackles on a team starved for defensive help and help at corner due to Quinton Dunbar's injuries.

Stephens has spent time with Denver, New Orleans, Miami and the Los Angeles Rams already in his brief career, initially entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

He's now added to the mix of William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste and others at the cornerback position group.