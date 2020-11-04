SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Washington Football Team Stays Put In NFL Power Rankings After Bye Week

Matt Galatzan

The gratifying feeling of a blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys lasted an extra week for the Washington football team, who enjoyed a much-needed bye week last weekend. 

The 25-3 win was the largest margin of victory over their long-time NFC East Division rival since December 30th of the 2007 season, when the then Redskins took down Dallas 27-6 at FedEx Field.

READ MORE: Top 3 Expectations for Washington Football Team - Offense

READ MORE: Does Washington Have a Wild (Card) Chance?

While the team stayed put in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings, there was some other movement in the NFC East, with the aforementioned Cowboys falling all the way down to 30th, the New York Giants moving up to 27th, and the Eagles dropping two spots to 23rd. 

Here is what the Monday Morning Quarterback team had to say about Washington this week, as it prepares for its second matchup of the season against the Giants:

Winning the NFL’s worst division is still very much in reach for Washington. The team’s only division loss so far is to the Giants last month, but they’ll have another crack at them this week.

READ MORE: NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

READ MORE: Washington Favored Over Giants: What's The Difference?

In their last matchup on October 18th in New York, Washington narrowly fell to the Giants 20-19, despite 280 yards and two touchdowns passing from quarterback Kyle Allen. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

Chris Russell

Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Washington

NBA Star Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Winning Washington

Mike Fisher

Does Washington Have a Wild (Card) NFL Playoffs Chance?

The coronavirus has ruined many things but it could lead to more of a chance that the Washington Football Team makes the NFL playoffs.

Chris Russell

Top 3 Expectations for Washington Football Team - Defense

The Washington Football Team's defensive unit was a disappointment over a four-game stretch but they finished the first-half strong. What's next?

Chris Russell

Washington Adds CB to Practice Squad

The name 'Jordan' and Washington haven't always mixed well together but the Washington Football Team is giving it another try.

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Stalwart DE Ryan Kerrigan Asks Washington For Trade

BREAKING: Stalwart DE Ryan Kerrigan Asks Washington For Trade

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Locked on Washington: Back From The Bye

The Washington Football Team returned to work on Monday and so did we, in podcast form, covering the latest from Ashburn

Chris Russell

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Kerrigan Wants Out Of Washington

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Washington Football Team DE's Moving? Plus A Source On Haskins' Availability And Thoughts On WR Ross

Chris Russell

Does Washington Want to Trade Haskins?

Is Dwayne Haskins on the move? If the Washington Football Team 'elects' to trade him, what would they have to gain?

Chris Russell

WATCH: Washington's Rivera on Cancer, Voting & the 'Least'

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera addresses the media on Monday morning for the first time since his cancer treatments finished.

Chris Russell